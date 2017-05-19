Top scholars are Johnston, Rowe

Share !



The 2017 Valedictorians and Salutatorians have been selected at Trenton High School and Bell High School.

Trenton High Valedictorian is Caroline Berklee Johnston with a Numeric GPA of 101.95. The THS Salutatorian is Kyndall Lynn Williams with a Numeric GPA of 97.48.

Bell High Valedictorian is Christine Elizabeth Rowe who had a Numeric GPA of 97.79. The Salutatorian is Jarrett Thomas Douglas who has a Numeric GPA 97.14.

Caroline Berklee Johnson, the THS Valedictorian, is the daughter of Darryl W. and Tammy H. Johnston of Fanning Springs. Caroline’s academic accomplishments include Graduated Summa Cum Laude with A.A. Degree from Florida Gateway College as well as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Caroline is a National Finalist in the National Agriscience Fair, first place overall in State Agriscience Fair. She is a Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholar. She earned an FFA State Degree and is a Sunshine State Scholar (Top STEM Scholar in District). She is Industry Certified in Agricultural Biotechnology.

Caroline is an active member in Future Farmers of America while attending school at Trenton High. She was a President and Sub-District Chair.

She served as Beta Club Vice-President, Captain of the High-Q team, Horse Evaluation Team, Agriculture Issues Team, Parliamentary Procedure Team, Ornamental Horticulture Demo Team, Yearbook staff, and Newspaper staff.

Caroline participated in the THS Golf Team and USTA Junior Team Tennis. Her volunteer work included Youth Court Attorney, ASPCA, Peer Academic Tutor, served as a Florida House of Representatives Messenger and the annual book fair.

In the future Caroline plans to dual-major in Classical Studies and Bio Chemistry while completing Pre-Med requirements. Then she plans to attend medical school and become a Pathologist.

Christine Elizabeth Rowe, the BHS Valedictorian, is the daughter of John and Lesa Rowe of Trenton. Christine’s high school academic accomplishments include two time state champ FFA in Ornamental Horticulture demonstration, 9th in the Nation HOSA Parliamentary Procedure Team, second and third place in the state for BETA Speech Competition, fifth in State for FFA Prepared Public Speaking, FFA member, HOSA Parliamentarian, Beta Club President and FCA member.

Christine also enjoyed participating in weight lifting and track during her high school years. She also competed in speech contest through FFA. HOSA. Beta. Farm Bureau, Soil and Water Conservation. She enjoys fishing, painting and volunteering at her church during Vacation Bible School.

Her future plans include attending the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg and majoring in finance.

Kyndall Lynn Williams is the Salutatorian for THS. Kyndall is the daughter of Roy and Lori Williams of Trenton.

Her academic accomplishments include making the All “A” honor roll since first grade. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor at Florida Gateway College where she made the Presidents list in the Fall of 2016.

Kyndall was a member of the Beta Club 9th and 10th grade, she was class president her freshman year and student body secretary during her sophomore year.

She participated in travel softball with the Santa Fe Inferno during her high school years.

Her hobbies include lifting weights, exercising, reading and spending time with her family.

She enjoys volunteering at softball camps.

Kyndall plans to attend University of South Florida and play softball. She plans to go into the medical field as either a nurse or as a physicians assistant.

Jarrett Thomas Douglas, the Salutatorian for BHS, is the son of Brent and Amy Douglas of High Springs.

Jarrett’s academic accomplishments include all “A” honor roll through middle and high school. He was also awarded Presidential scholarship from University of Florida of $20,000 over four years. He served as Treasurer of FFA, officer in FCA, Treasurer of Beta Club and Student Body President.

He enjoyed playing football at Bell High School as well as being very involved with his church.

His hobbies include deer hunting, fishing in Horseshoe, playing the guitar and cheering for the Gators.

His volunteer work includes mission trips with his church.

Jarrett’s future plans include attending the University of Florida where he hopes to pursue a degree in Animal Science with a minor in Food Resource Economics.