Trenton defeats Pierson Taylor in 9 innings

Share !



The Trenton Tigers battled their way into a Regional Final game as they defeated Pierson Taylor 2-1 in nine innings at Trenton’s Bryant Field on Wednesday evening. The Tigers’ Zachary Hardee was the hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning that hit a bouncing single through the Wildcats’ in-close infield to score Trey Sanchez from third for the win.

The Tigers’ Trent Simmons had an outstanding game on the mound as he gave up two hits and recorded 12 strikeouts to improve to 11-0 this season. The Wildcats got their hits in the first at bat as they scored their single run. From that point on, Simmons and his Tiger defense were the team of the night.

The Tigers improved the record to 24-1 as they played the Region Four final game in Ft. Meade on Tuesday. The winner of that game will advance to the Class 1A Final Four in Ft. Myers for the two game series May 24 and 25.