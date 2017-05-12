Trenton Tigers take District 7 Baseball Crown

Share !



By John Ayers

The Trenton Tiger baseball team claimed a District 7 1A title Friday night by defeating Branford 4-2. Trenton Tigers landed in this championship game after holding off Chiefland 5-4 on Tuesday. The Bucs defeating the No 2 seed Bell Bulldogs Tuesday night to setup the District Championship game.

The Tigers grabbed an early lead and held on to clinch their first District crown in several years. The Tigers captured the lead in the second inning when Zachary Hardee drove in two runs on a single in the second inning.

Landon Kennedy earned the win for the Tigers as he pitched six innings, giving up two runs, four hits and striking out seven. Trey Sanchez recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Tigers. Tyler Whitfield was handed the loss for the Branford Bucs.

The Tigers slammed two home runs as Randy Fuller went yard in the third inning and Trey Sanchez hit a solo homer in the fifth inning to give the Tigers their 4-2 win. Jacob Guthrie and Fuller each hammered two hits to lead the Tigers at the plate in this championship game.

The Tigers built a five run lead in the fourth inning and then held off Chiefland’s momentum surge to take a 5-4 victory last Tuesday night in Branford. The Indians scored four runs in the failed comeback on a double by Payne Parnell, a single by Keagan McClelland and a Tiger error.

The Tigers scored on a single by Wyatt Langford and a groundout in the first inning. Daniel Plank, Langford & Michael Smith each managed two hits to lead the Tigers.

Trent Simmons earned the win for the Tigers. He pitched 6.2 innings, giving up zero runs, four hits while striking out seven batters. Casey Lawson was handed the loss for the Indians.