45 year old swimmer pulled from water at Ginnie Springs Saturday

Gilchrist County Fire-Rescue Squad 1 responded to a report of a drowning at Ginnie Springs on Saturday afternoon, July 22.

It was reported that a 45 year old man from out of this area was pulled from a spring. Bystanders reported that the swimmer put a Go Pro camera in his mouth and swam to the bottom of one of the springs. Ginnie Springs staff and bystanders pulled him from the water and began successful CPR. The CPR caused the return of spontaneous circulation and the patient began to breathe on his own.

The patient was transported to UF Health Shands in critical condition on Saturday.

James Campell, Emergency Operations Chief for Gilchrist County said Gilchrist Fire-Rescue had responded to several calls from area springs over the past month.