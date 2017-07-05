5th Annual Scholarship Showdown August 11th

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County will hold it’s 5th Annual Scholarship Showdown on Friday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m. at the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion.

The scholarship showdown is a reverse drawing. Your donation of $100 gives you the chance to win cash prizes! Only 250 tickets will be sold, and you do not need to be present to win.

While you enjoy the excitement and anticipation of the drawing, you will enjoy a delicious catered dinner by Cowboyz Bar-B-Q and Catering out of Archer.

There will be games with prizes, and all proceeds will be used for scholarships. Last year’s Scholarship Showdown generated $16,000.

Tickets may be picked up at Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s office, Capital City Bank, Ameris Bank or Drummond Community Bank. You do not have to be present to win.

For more information on the event, call Marti Smith at (352) 262-1829.

The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County awarded $1,000 scholarships to over 50 graduating seniors from Trenton and Bell schools this year.

The Suwannee River Fair Pavilion is located at 17851 NW 90th Avenue in Fanning Springs.