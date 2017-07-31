Drug Arrest made at Hart Springs boat ramp

Share !



Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said “Team work between observant citizens and proactive deputies, yields yet another drug arrest in Gilchrist County.”

On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Deputy Brent Stickland responded to the Hart Springs boat ramp after receiving a call of a suspicious male, driving a dark colored four door car. When he arrived at the boat ramp along with K9 Sergeant Alex Gaston, they stopped a vehicle with a individual matching the description.

During the contact, deputies observed two shotguns lying in the back seat of the car. Upon further investigation of the vehicle, a plastic bag of cocaine was found to be in the possession of the driver.

Convicted felon, Jared Dwayne Holder, white male, born February 23, 1986 of Newberry, Florida was arrested on the following charges: Possession of cocaine, Possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

Bond was set by Gilchrist County Judge Sheree H. Lancaster for a total of $150,000.