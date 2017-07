Share !



Education Foundation of Gilchrist County Board Members were pleased to receive a check for $2000 from Capital City Bank at their July 12th meeting. Shown from left to right, front row are Patricia Yates, Damon Leggett, Tiffany Bodiford, Clif Bradley of Capital City Bank, Marilyn Thompson, and Paula Marczynski. Back row, left to right, Stephanie Smith, Amy Owens, Adam Elliott and Mark Feather.