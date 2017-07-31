July 27, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board

after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

Return to Work- 6.221

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on August 1, 2017, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin

as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish June 29 thru July 27, 2017b.

_____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-0003

CAPITAL CITY BANK, a Florida banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTOPHER M. CASTOR and

KRISTINA D. CASTOR,

husband and wife; GILCHRIST

COUNTY, FLORIDA, a political

subdivison of the State of Florida,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE

The undersigned Clerk of the Court certifies that he executed and filed a Certificte of Sale in this action on June 26, 2017, for the property described herein and that no objections to the sale have been filed within the time allowed for filing objections.

The following property in GILCHRIST County, Florida:

LOT 5, BLOCK 9 ORIGINAL SURVEY OF TRENTON, as per plat recorded in Old Plat Book “A”, page 1 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a strip of vacated alley, 20 feet by 200 feet, as described in Official Records Book 98, page 615 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

was sold to CAPITAL CITY BANK, whose address is 1301 Metropolitan Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the Court on July 11th, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish July 20 and 27, 2017b.

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF AN ORDINANCE; AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF RESOLUTION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF ASSESSMENT FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, and a Resolution, which titles appear herein, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on August 21, 2017 scheduled for 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Ordinance and Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Ordinance and Resolution.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CREATING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS FOR A PORTION OF SE 64TH STREET, IN UNINCORPORATED GILCHRIST COUNTY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; IMPOSING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ON A CERTAIN PARCEL WITHIN THE DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR USE OF REVENUES; PROVIDING FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

AND ALSO,

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-22

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT TO BE LEVIED ON A CERTAIN LOT WITH FRONTAGE ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SE 64TH STREET; STATING A NEED FOR SUCH LEVY; PROVIDING FOR THE MAILING OF THIS RESOLUTION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish: July 20, 2017

July 27, 2017

August 3, 2017

August 10, 2017

______________

IN THE 8th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No. 2016-CA-000053

21ST MORTGAGE

CORPORATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JASON GARRETT COLSON,

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JASON GARRETT COLSON;

GILCHRIST COUNTY; and

UNKNOWN TENANT,

Defendant.

___________________/

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE

The undersigned Clerk of the Court certifies that he or she executed and filed a Certificate of Sale in this action on 6/26, 2017 for the property described herein and that no objections to the sale have been filed within the time allowed for filing objections.

The following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W 1/2 of NE 1/4) of Section 36, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, for a Point of Reference. Thence run along the East line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00°13’12” W, 897.50 feet to the Point of Beginning. Thence continue S 00°13’12” W, 466.70 feet; thence run N 89°46’48” W, 466.70 feet; thence run N 00°13’12” E, 466.70 feet; thence run S 89°46’48” E, 466.70 feet to the Point of Beginning, lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress-egress and public utilities over and across a portion of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter, of Section 36, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, being more particularly described as followed:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter (W 1/2 of NE 1/4) for the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the East line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 00°13’12” W, 897.50 feet; thence run N 89°46’48” W, 30.00 feet; thence run N 00°13’12” E., 897.56 feet to the North line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4; thence run along the North line of said W 1/2 of NE 1/4, S 89°40’06” E, 30.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

INCLUDING A 2004 NOBILITY KINGSWOOD 4 X 28 MOBILE HOME WITH THE SERIAL NUMBER N1-9348AB.

was sold to 21st Mortgage Corporation c/o Dean, Mead, Egerton, Bloodworth, Capouano & Bozarth, P. A. whose address is P.O. Box 2346, Orlando, FL 32802-2346

WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on this 10th day of July, 2017.

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ L. Guyton

(CIRCUIT COURT SEAL)

Deputy Clerk

Publish July 20 and 27, 2017b

_____________

CITY OF TRENTON

ACCEPTING BIDS

The City of Trenton, Florida is accepting bids for the following product for immediate delivery and installation:

ZULTYS VoIP BUSINESS PHONE SYSTEM

For bid documents email Pat Watson at pwatson@trentonflorida.org.

Deadline to submit bid, including credit terms and any other relevant information is 5:00 pm on August 4, 2017. Please send all correspondence to:

Pat Watson

City of Trenton – RFP

114 N. Main Street

Trenton, FL 32693

If you have any questions or require addition information contact Trenton City Hall at 352-463-4000.

Publish July 27, 2017b

_______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on February 13, 2017:

Scott Tucker, 7470 SE 110th Street, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted a new application for Water Use Permit number 2-041-217289-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2387 mgd of groundwater for agricultural uses in 1-in-10-year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 16E, Section 26; in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish July 27, 2017b.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION.

FILE NUMBER: 21-2017-CP-000006

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:

IRIS J. ROBERTS, Deceased.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the Estate of Iris J. Roberts, deceased, File Number 21-2017-CP-000006, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; that the decedent’s date of death was February 4, 2016; that the total value of the estate is less than $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name

The Iris J. Roberts Living Trust Agreement Dated January 5, 2006, as Amended and Restated January 26, 2006

Address

P.O. Box 335

Bell, FL 32619

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 27, 2017.

Attorney for Persons Giving Notice

/s/ Douglas K. McKoy

Douglas K. McKoy

Florida Bar Number: 0101744

GREGORY V. BEAUCHAMP, P.A.

302-B North Main Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Telephone: (352) 490-4488

Fax: (352) 463-0773

E-Mail: doug@chieflandlegal.com

Secondary E-Mail: legalassistant@chieflandlegal.com

Persons Giving Notice:

/s/ Iris Suzanne Mathe

Iris Suzanne Mathe, Co-Petitioner

Post Office Box 335

Bell, Florida 32619

/s/ Ann Ellis

Ann Ellis, Co-Petitioner

Post Office Box 294

Bell, Florida 32619

Published July 27 and August 3, 2017b.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

Circuit Civil

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-000026

WILLIAM C. WALDEN, SR. AND

GWENDOLYN WALDEN,

HUSBAND AND WIFE

Plaintiffs,

vs.

MORGAN RYAN KINCAID

AND KRISTIN NICOLE

KINCAID, f/k/a KRISTIN

NICOLE BERRY,

HUSBAND AND WIFE

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, pursuant to the Uniform Judgment In Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause, will sell at public sale the following described property situate in Gilchrist County, Florida, to wit:

Lot 4, Block 19, Suwannee River Estate - North, a subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Pages 52-57 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH a 1988 FLEE mobile home, bearing I.D. No.: FLFLJ791A07935DP.

Said sale shall be made to the highest and best bidder for cash pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause and will be held at the following place and time.

Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on the 18th day of September, 2017, commencing at the hour of 11:00 A.M.

All interested parties shall be governed accordingly by this Notice.

DATED this 18th day of July, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish July 27 and Aug. 3, 2017b.

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Superintendent Rob Rankin is happy to announce that free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students in the 2017-18 school year again.

Our schools’ eligibility to participate in this program will ensure that all of our students are receiving at least two nutritionally-balanced meals each day while in school.

In addition, we are excited about the financial benefit for our parents. All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites:

Bell Elementary School

2771 E Bell Avenue

Bell, Florida 32619

Bell Middle/High School

930 S Main Street

Bell, Florida 32619

Trenton Elementary School

1350 SW SR 26

Trenton, Florida 32693

Trenton Middle/High School

1013 N Main Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

“The key to being able to continue this program is student participation,” Rankin says. “It is important that students eat both breakfast and lunch at school whenever possible.”

Parents may contact the Director of Food Service, Mrs. Linda Perry, at (352) 463-3200, with any questions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (in Spanish).

“USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Publish July 27 and August 3, 2017b

____________

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE

PERMIT

The Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) gives notice of its intent to issue a permit to Smith Septic Tank Service, Inc, Mr. Roy Smith, Owner, applied on June 19, 2017 to the Department of Environmental Protection for a permit under Chapter 62-640, F.A.C., to operate the Smith Septage Management Facility (SMF), an existing 0.0145 MGD maximum daily flow design capacity septage management facility (SMF), for the treatment and land application of food-establishment sludge and domestic septage collected from private on-site sewage treatment and disposal systems (OSTDS). The SMF currently operates under Chapter 64E-6, F.A.C., under Department of Health permit DOH-55-QS-00104 as a lime stabilization facility. Treatment unit operations for the batch processing facility consist of two treatment trains which operate in parallel, and associated piping, pumps, blowers, valves, and appurtenances. The overall permitted capacity of the SMF is limited to 0.0022 MGD annual average daily flow due to the limited capacity of the septage land application site which is Smith Septage Land Application Site (SAF) (Permit ID: FLA997501) included in the permit. The Smith Septage Application Site consists of approximately 17.0 acres, a restricted public-access agricultural site, which is used for the land application of lime-stabilized septage only from the SMF. Smith SMF and Smith SAF are located approximately at latitude 29°48’36.46” N, longitude 82°50’41.47” W, on 2169 NW 50 Street, Bell, Florida 32619, Gilchrist County.

The intent to issue and application file are available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department’s Northeast District Office, 8800 Baymeadows Way West, Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, at phone number (904) 256-1700. The Department has assigned this project number as: FLA993816 - 001 - DW3S.

The Department will issue the permit with the attached conditions unless a timely petition for an administrative hearing is filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statues, within fourteen days of receipt of notice. The procedures for petitioning for a hearing are set forth below.

A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s proposed permitting decision may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. The petition must contain the information set forth below and must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000.

Under Rule 62-110.106(4), Florida Administrative Code, a person may request an extension of the time for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. The request must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel before the end of the time period for filing a petition for an administrative hearing.

Petitions filed by any persons other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), Florida Statutes, must be filed within fourteen days of publication of the notice or within fourteen days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. Section 120.60(3), Florida Statutes, however, also allows that any person who has asked the Department for notice of agency action may file a petition within fourteen days of receipt of such notice, regardless of the date of publication.

The petitioner shall mail a copy of the petition to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing. The failure of any person to file a petition or request for an extension of time within fourteen days of receipt of notice shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Section 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statues. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, Florida Administrative Code.

A petition that disputes the material facts on which the Department’s action is based must contain the following information, as indicated in Rule 28-106.201, Florida Administrative Code:

(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;

(b) The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the determination;

(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the Department’s decision;

(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the Department’s proposed action;

(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the Department’s proposed action; and

(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action petitioner wishes the Department to take with respect to the Department’s proposed action.

Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means that the Department’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Persons whose substantial interests will be affected by any such final decision of the Department have the right to petition to become a party to the proceeding, in accordance with the requirements set forth above.

In addition to requesting an administrative hearing, any petitioner may elect to pursue mediation. The election may be accomplished by filing with the Department a mediation agreement with all parties to the proceeding (i.e., the applicant, the Department, and any person who has filed a timely and sufficient petition for a hearing). The agreement must contain all the information required by Rule 28-106.404, Florida Administrative Code. The agreement must be received by the Clerk in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, within ten days after the deadline for a filing a petition, as set forth above. Choosing mediation will not adversely affect the right to a hearing if mediation does not result in a settlement.

As provided in Section 120.573, Florida Statutes, the timely agreement of all parties to mediate will toll the time limitations imposed by Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes, for holding an administrative hearing and issuing a final order. Unless otherwise agreed by the parties, the mediation must be concluded within sixty days of the execution of the agreement. If mediation results in settlement of the administrative dispute, the Department must enter a final order incorporating the agreement of the parties. Persons seeking to protect their substantial interests that would be affected by such a modified final decision must file their petitions within fourteen days of receipt of this notice, or they shall be deemed to have waived their right to a proceeding under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes. If mediation terminates without settlement of the dispute, the Department shall notify all parties in writing that the administrative hearing processes under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, Florida Statutes, remain available for disposition of the dispute, and the notice will specify the deadlines that then will apply for challenging the agency action and electing remedies under those two statutes.

Publish July 27, 2017b

____________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 17/18 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

General Government

Courthouse Operations

Other Building Operations

Detention & Correction

Community Development

Code Enforcement

Tourist Development

Animal Control

Library

Rodeo Arena

Solid Waste - Physical Environment

Road & Street Facilities

Fuel Depot

Emergency/Disaster Relief

Self Insurance Fund

Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish July 27, 2017b

_____________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 17/18 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Hart Springs

Aid to Private Organizations

Fire Services

Fire Services (Fanning Springs/Trenton)

Ambulance/Rescue Services

Mental Health

Health Department

Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish July 27, 2017b

_______________

NOTICE OF INTENT

To Whom It May Concern:

Florida Gateway College intends to designate the position of Associate Dean of Academic Affairs for inclusion in the Senior Management Service Class (SMSC) of the Florida Retirement System. This is in accord with Florida Statute 121.055 (1) (b) 1.b

Pub. July 27 and August 3, 2017b