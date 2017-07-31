July 27, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Theodore Fowler, Sr.

Mr. Theodore Fowler, Sr. 81, of Trenton passed away July 17, 2017.

Mr. Fowler was born March 21, 1936 to the late Lee and Louise Fowler in Dixie County, and had spent most of his life in the Tri County Area except for when he lived in Atlanta, Georgia. He was a heavy equipment operator while he served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and he was a member of the Full Gospel Outreach Church outside of Chiefland. In his spare time Mr. Fowler enjoyed fishing and gardening, but most of all he loved his family especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife of 61 years Lala Fowler, his sons Theodore (Gina) Fowler, Jr. and Cecil (Staci) Fowler, his daughters Deborah Costenboder, Linda (William) O’quinn, Donna (Hubert) Capps, and Tracy (Robert) Greene, a sister Ruby Corbin, 24 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Fowler were held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 at Fowler Cemetery near Old Town, with Pastor Jeff Kubala officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mrs. Susan Ergle Hoffman

Mrs. Susan Ergle Hoffman, 64, of Alachua passed away July 19, 2017.

Mrs. Hoffman was born May 30, 1953 in Miami, but had lived in the Alachua area for several years. She was a Nurse at Shands Vista Pavilion for six years and was of the Presbyterian faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, reading, and listening to music.

Mrs. Hoffman is survived her sons Zachary Hoffman, Mark Hoffman, Jr., and Christopher Hoffman all of Alachua and Joshua Hoffman of Great Falls, Montana, a daughter Amanda Hoffman of Alachua, her father Norman Ergle of Alachua, a brother Michael (Susan) Ergle of Alachua, a grandson Dillon Hoffman, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Hoffman, Sr. and her mother Jonelda Ergle.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Hoffman were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2017 in Forest Grove Cemetery outside of Alachua, with Reverend Rick Ergle officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home in Chiefland Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________

Mrs. Jodieann Hancock Langford

Mrs. Jodieann Hancock Langford, age 50, of Bell went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Jodie was a member of the Church of Christ. Jodie was born on January 10, 1967 in Salem, Massachusetts.

Jodie loved family, friends and music. She especially loved camping and fishing with her husband from their airboat. Jodie’s beautiful smile, charm and love will be greatly missed but not ever forgotten.

Jodie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas Hancock and Juanita Meeks, maternal grandfather, George Ryan.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, D. Larry Langford of Bell; her maternal grandmother, Wilma Vogle; her father, Dallas Hancock of Crawfordville; her mother Carolyn Cobb of Bell; two daughters, Malinda Esquibel of Bell and Summer Saunders of Texas; two sons, Michael Madrigale of Bell and Alex Sapp of Jacksonville; two sisters, Regina Hancock of Atlanta, Georgia and Shawnna Brooks of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Jodie also leaves many other family members, including five grandchildren and many good friends.

A memorial service is planned for Jodie on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Newberry Church of Christ in Newberry.

_____________

Mr. James Evans Watson

Mr. James Evans Watson of Newberry passed away on July 18, 2017 at Haven Hospice Care Center in Chiefland after a brief illness. He was 60 years old.

Jim, as he was known to his friends, was born May 1, 1957 in Miami. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved anything to do with nature and the outdoors. A carpenter by trade, Jim moved to Newberry in 1986 where he continued working in his craft until disabled in an accident in 1999. If you went by his house to visit, you would most likely catch him watching a western on TV.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Benny and Carolyn Watson and a son Ross Watson. He is survived by a daughter Carissa Boettger, sisters Cindy (John) Ross, Terri (Ronald) Stewart, 3 nephews and a niece.

There are no plans for a service at this time. Donations may be made to Haven Hospice in his memory.