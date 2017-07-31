Largest Heroin Seizure in County history made last week

Share !



On Tuesday, July 18, approximately one ounce of heroin was seized as well as synthetic narcotics in pill form. The heroin seizure occurred after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs. Gilchrist County law enforcement officers Detective Sergeant Clint Anderson, with assistance of Lt. Scotty Douglas and Detective Sgt. Keagon Weatherford, Sgt. Edwin Jenkins, K-9 Deputy Matthew Rexroat and Deputy Mike Simpson stopped Jeramine Carl Curtis on July 18 in the city of Fanning Springs. The stop was made at the 99¢ Store on US 19 between 3:30 and 4 p.m. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office officers were aware that Curtis did not have a valid drivers license. During the traffic stop the investigation lead to finding the heroin, 43.5 pills of synthetic narcotic called Dilaudid, and two hand guns.

Jeramine Carl Curtis, a black male, age 34 is a convicted felon and a resident of Ocala.

Curtis was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin with intent to sell, Possession of a synthetic narcotic with intent to sell, operating while drivers license suspended/cancelled/revoked.

Bond was recommended by Assistant State Attorney Robert Willis and set by Judge Sheree H. Lancaster for $550,000.

It was reported that Curtis is believed to be one of the largest distributors of heroin in the Tri-County area.

This is not Curtis’ first brush with the law, back in 2015 he was arrested and charged when Deputies from Levy County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for False Imprisonment, Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (3 counts). A wallet that Curtis admitted having in his possession at the time of his arrest was found to contain multiple pieces of crack cocaine.

Prescription opioid pain medicines have effects similar to heroin. Research suggests that misuse of these drugs may open the door to heroin use. Nearly 80 percent of Americans using heroin reported misusing prescription opioid pain killers first. Heroin is less expensive and easier to obtain than prescription opioids on the street.