Lightning 8U All-Star Team wins State

The Gilchrist League Lightning 8U All-star team had a very successful all-star season going a combined 13-2. We won the championship in the Champions Park warm up tournament in Newberry going 5-0, then finished runner up in the District 6 tournament in Perry going 2-2. Then we played in the Cal Ripken Rookie B State tournament in Lake City on July 1st - 4th, against 16 teams from across the state. We went 3-0 in the Gold bracket pool play to enter the 8 team single elimination tournament as the #1 seed. After winning our first 2 games in the elimination tournament we played Madison County in the championship game, defeating the Cowboys 18-10 to win the 2017 Cal Ripken Rookie B State Tournament Championship.