Trenton spending over $100,000 on right of way improvements on NE 2nd Avenue

The City of Trenton is working toward the completion of a new sidewalk, curb and two street lamps on posts on NE Second street. The newly formed parking spaces will have brick pavers like the existing streetscaping surrounding the street where First Baptist Church, McDonald’s and Family Dollar is located.

The church yard, city right of way and street edge has been deteriorating since the McDonald’s and the Family Dollar were built. Multiple times a week, both businesses receive supplies and merchandise delivered by large semi trucks. The trucks swing wide to make the turn into the back side of the businesses to make deliveries. For several years now these wide turns have torn up the city’s right of way and the church lawn. At first the city of Trenton tried to alleviate the problem by adding lime rock but that did not help, because deep ruts were formed in the rock.

Back in October of 2016 the City Commissioners began taking bids for the project which will total $101,392.00 when complete. It is expected that the work will be completed by the end of August. Hartman Civil Construction, Inc. of Hernando, Florida won the bid for this project.

The funds for this project will come from the CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency) funds.

City Manager Lyle Wilkerson said on Monday, “This has become a problem that the city now has to fix. We are working to prevent this same type road and right of way problem from happening in the future.” Wilkerson went on to say that it would take many years to collect enough money from the property taxes paid by a new business to recover the funds being spent on this project or similar future projects.