2017-2018 Suwannee River Fair Board of Directors

Back row, left to right, Frank Bussard, Dixie County (Sec/Treas); Todd Begue, Dixie County; Taggert Siegel, Gilchrist County; Houston McKenzie, Gilchrist County; Adam Elliott, Gilchrist County; Loran Brookins, Levy County, was re-elected President; and Lint Jerrels of Levy County. Front row, left to right Jaime NesSmith, of Dixie County; Tracey Groom, of Dixie County, is the at-large member; Heather Rucker, Dixie County; Stephanie Douglas, Gilchrist County; Frank Dola of Levy County is the Vice President; and Scott Mills of Levy County.