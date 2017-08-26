Another Home Intruder shot by homeowner in SE Gilchrist County

Share !



The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office reported that a homeowner shot an intruder in the early morning of Tuesday, August 22. It was reported that the 89 year old homeowner went to the door when he heard knocking. The alleged robber pushed his way into the house located near Rolling Oaks Subdivision. During the robbery, the homeowner was able to arm himself and shot the robber.

The homeowner left his home and made contact with a Gilchrist County Deputy who was patrolling the area around 12:05 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene and located the intruder and called for medical personnel. The Gilchrist County Fire-Rescue arrived and the intruder, who was shot, was air lifted to Shands. He is listed in critical condition.

This is the second homeowner who was defending himself and shot an intruder in the last three months according to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz. Sheriff Schultz recommends that citizens arm themselves as it may be their last line of defense. The case is still under investigation.