August 10, 2017 Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF AN ORDINANCE; AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF RESOLUTION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF ASSESSMENT FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, and a Resolution, which titles appear herein, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on August 21, 2017 scheduled for 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Ordinance and Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Ordinance and Resolution.
ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05
AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CREATING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS FOR A PORTION OF SE 64TH STREET, IN UNINCORPORATED GILCHRIST COUNTY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; IMPOSING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ON A CERTAIN PARCEL WITHIN THE DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR USE OF REVENUES; PROVIDING FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
AND ALSO,
RESOLUTION NO. 2017-22
A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT TO BE LEVIED ON A CERTAIN LOT WITH FRONTAGE ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SE 64TH STREET; STATING A NEED FOR SUCH LEVY; PROVIDING FOR THE MAILING OF THIS RESOLUTION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”
All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Publish: July 20, 2017
July 27, 2017
August 3, 2017
August 10, 2017
______________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008
IN THE INTEREST OF:
J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011
Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012
_____________________/
Minor Children.
NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION
THE STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE
Address Unknown
You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J. AH.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Nancy A. Wilkov, a Magistrate of the Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 11th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT 10:10 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.
FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.
YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.
Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.
This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.
WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 24th day of July, 2017.
Todd Newton
Clerk of Circuit Court
(Clerk of Court Seal)
/s/ L. Guyton
Deputy Clerk
DEPARTMENT OF
CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
Children’s Legal Services
Katherine Rashkind, Esq.
Counsel for the Department
Florida Bar No. 68547
1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg. J,
MS 13/04
Gainesville, Florida 32601
Phone: (352) 415-6257
Fax: (352) 955-6298
Primary Email:
Katherine Rashkind@myflfamilies.com
Publish Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2017b
_____________
INVITATION TO BID
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2017, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.
BID TITLE: SW 62ND COURT
PAVING
BID OPENING LOCATION:
Gilchrist County
Administrator Office
209 SE 1st Street
Trenton, Florida 32693
Bids must be submitted in triplicate in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR SW 62ND Court Paving”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.
The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.
Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.
Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017,
or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.
The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County
Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from Rob Davis of Dewberry | Preble-Rish at rhdavis@dewberry.com or 850-354-5183.
The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Contact Rob Davis at Dewberry | Preble-Rish with questions.
Publish August 3 and 10, 2017b
_____________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF MERVIN HINES, File Number 21-2017-CP-29
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MERVIN HINES, deceased, whose date of death was March 30, 2017 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 3, 2017.
Personal Representative:
Barbara C. Hines
2058 NE County Road 337
High Springs, FL 32643
Attorney for Personal Representative: David Miller Lang, Jr. Florida Bar No. 0023541
204 Southeast First Street
Post Office Box 51
Trenton, Florida 32693
dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800
Published August 3 & 10, 2017b.
________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
Gilchrist County will submit the Annual Report required by the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program for fiscal years 2016/2017, 2015/2016, and 2014/2015 by September 15, 2017. Once approved at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on September 5th copies of the reports are available for public inspection and comment at the Office of the Chairman of the Gilchrist County Board of Commissioners, Trenton, Florida.
Publish August 10, 2017b.
______________
NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 17/18 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:
Transportation Fund
Millage Rate Discussion
Fund Balance Discussion
Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:
TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Publish August 10, 2017b.
______________
CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS
CITY COUNCIL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
the City Council of the City of
Fanning Springs will meet in a Budget Workshop on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.
The Agenda is:
1. 2017-2018 Budget
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any
decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
DATED this 7th day of Aug, 2017.
By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City
Of Fanning Springs, Florida.
Publish August 10, 2017b
_______________
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF TRENTON
REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING
The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, August 14, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Planning & Zoning Board Meeting, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Adoption of Agenda
C. Unscheduled Guests
D. Consent Items
1. Minutes – Regular Commission
Meeting, July 24, 2017
2. June Financial and
Expenditure Reports
E. Staff Reports
1. Code Enforcement
2. Fire Department
3. Public Works Department
F. Action Items
1. Resolution 2017-10;
FY 2016-2017 Budget
Amendment
2. Ordinance 2017-04;
Comprehensive Plan
Amendment - Livesay
Property
3. Ordinance 2017-05; Land
Development Regulation
Amendment - Livesay
Property
4. Resolution 2017-11;
DEP-SRWMD Request to
Waive Fees
5. Surplus Items
G. Discussion Items
1. Tentative Budget Workshop
H. City Attorney Report
I. City Manager Report
J. Board Member Requests
K. Public Comments
L. Adjourn
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Lyle Wilkerson
City Manager
Publish August 10, 2017b.
______________
Nature Coast Regional Water Authority
Notice of Board Meeting
The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.
Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.
Publish August 10, 2017b.
______________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 21-2017-CP-0019
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM EUGENE BACKUS,
JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM EUGENE BACKUS, JR., deceased, whose date of death was MARCH 3, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is AUGUST 10, 2017.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Marie B. Bertch
MARIE B. BERTCH
5143 Mellow Drive
Valdosta, Georgia 31605
Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Richard L. Coleman
RICHARD L. COLEMAN
Attorney for Petitioner
COLEMAN TALLEY, LLP
910 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, Georgia 31601
(229) 242-7562
(229) 333-0885 facsimile
richard.coleman@colemantalley.com
Florida Bar No. 0781568
Published August 10 & 17, 2017b.
________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF TRENTON
PLANNING AND ZONING
BOARD MEETING
The City of Trenton Planning and Zoning Board will meet on Monday, August 14, 2017, at 6:00 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Adoption of Agenda
C. Consent Items
1. Minutes – Planning and
Zoning Board Meeting
Minutes, June 26, 2017
D. Action Items
1. SP 2017-02 - Five Star
Investments Billboard
E. Public Comments
F. Adjourn
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Lyle Wilkerson
City Manager
Publish August 10, 2017b.
______________