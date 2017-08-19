August 17, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008

IN THE INTEREST OF:

J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011

Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012

_____________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J. AH.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Nancy A. Wilkov, a Magistrate of the Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 11th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT 10:10 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 24th day of July, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF

CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg. J,

MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email:

Katherine Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Publish Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2017-CP-0019

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM EUGENE BACKUS,

JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM EUGENE BACKUS, JR., deceased, whose date of death was MARCH 3, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is AUGUST 10, 2017.

Personal Representative:

/s/ Marie B. Bertch

MARIE B. BERTCH

5143 Mellow Drive

Valdosta, Georgia 31605

Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Richard L. Coleman

RICHARD L. COLEMAN

Attorney for Petitioner

COLEMAN TALLEY, LLP

910 North Patterson Street

Valdosta, Georgia 31601

(229) 242-7562

(229) 333-0885 facsimile

richard.coleman@colemantalley.com

Florida Bar No. 0781568

Published August 10 & 17, 2017b.

________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Aaron Evans

Belinda Houston

Danielle Luecke

Lacey Gillman

Gregory Sauls

Brent Walker

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Date this 15th day of August, 2017

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins

Owner

PO Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish August 17 and 24, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, County Attorney; Notice of Public Hearing on Enactment of Ordinance 2017-05 and Resolution 2017-22; Creating a Special Assessment District for Road Improvements for a portion of SE 64th Street and Electing to use a Uniform Method of Collection

4:30 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County Planner; SUP 2017-05: A request by Iglesia De Dios Milagros de Jesus, Inc., agent for Linda Bell, owner, for a special use permit for a religious facility on 3.2 acres located in an Agriculture-1 district on S US Highway 129 at the intersection of NW 5th Street, Bell, FL. Tax Parcel #36-08-14-0000-0008-0030

4:45 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County Planner; PLAT 2017-01: A request by Gene Parrish, agent for Mark A. And Millie D. Gluckman, for a minor subdivision to create two lots located at 4129 NW 16 Trail. Tax Parcel #26-08-14-0000-0004-0010

5:00 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County Planner; Discussion on Article 9, Land Development Code – Signs

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish August 17, 2017b

______________________

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County is requesting Sealed Bids for the following described escheated property by Thursday, September 14, 2017 in the Clerks Office of the Gilchrist County Court House at 2:00 p.m.

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 125.35 relating to the purchase of County owned lands, the requirements to purchase are:

1) Shall be offered for sale on a “Sealed Bid Basis.”

2) All bidders must include a money order or certified funds payable to Clerk of Court in the amount of 5% of the bid amount. (To be returned if not the winning bidder.)

3) Successful bidder shall pay the full purchase price, Documentary Stamps and recording costs, by cash or certified funds, payable to the Clerk of Court by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

4) If successful bidder fails to pay the full purchase price by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20,2017, the second highest bidder shall be notified and shall have 24 hours within which to pay the full purchase price.

Bidders are advised that the bid of the highest bidder complying with the terms and conditions set forth shall be accepted at the September 18th Board Meeting, unless the Board of County Commissioners reject all bids because they are too low, successful bidder will be issued a Deed of Conveyance in approximately ten (10) days following payment of the balance of the bid, documentary stamps and recording costs. Files may be reviewed at the office of the Clerk of the Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL prior to sale date.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS ACREAGE VALUE BIDS

05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187

05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187

05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21, $3,500

05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03, $3,500

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15, $900

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3, $4,050

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15, $900

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138, 1.33, $1,950

09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138, 1.04, $1,950

09-07- 15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26, $3,500

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25, $2,07O

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22, $2,070

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210, SW 80 CT 0.11, $1,150

18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12, $900

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/ SW 83 AVE, 0.12, $800

20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26, 0.26, $2,400

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails, $725

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337, 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails $725

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 AVE, 1.13, $725

Publish 08/17, 08/31 and 09/07, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Genesis 101

Description: Online Retail

at 229 NW 50th Avenue

Bell, Florida 32619

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

John and Sabeena Lyell

229 NW 50th Avenue

Bell, Florida 32619

Publish August 17, 2017b

____________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, August 21, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this work shop is to discuss the FY 17/18 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Millage Rate Discussion

Fund Balance Discussion

Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish August 17, 2017b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on August 7, 2017:

William Douberly, Jr., 13720 SW 4th Ln, Newberry, FL 32669 has submitted an application for Water Use Permit number 2-041-230705-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0587 mgd of groundwater for agricultural uses in 1-in-10-year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 15E, Section 23 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish August 17, 2017b.

______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, VIN# 1FTDX17WXVNC30409, 1997 Ford F150, will be sold at Public Auction on August 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Publish August 17, 2017b

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, VIN# 1FAFP52U72A211749, 2002 Ford Taurus, will be sold at Public Auction on August 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Publish August 17, 2017b

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, VIN# 1N4BL11D42C704054, 2002 Nissan Altima, will be sold at Public Auction on August 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Publish August 17, 2017b