August 17, 2017 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008
IN THE INTEREST OF:
J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011
Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012
_____________________/
Minor Children.
NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION
THE STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE
Address Unknown
You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J. AH.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Nancy A. Wilkov, a Magistrate of the Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 11th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT 10:10 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.
FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.
YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.
Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.
This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.
WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 24th day of July, 2017.
Todd Newton
Clerk of Circuit Court
(Clerk of Court Seal)
/s/ L. Guyton
Deputy Clerk
DEPARTMENT OF
CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
Children’s Legal Services
Katherine Rashkind, Esq.
Counsel for the Department
Florida Bar No. 68547
1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg. J,
MS 13/04
Gainesville, Florida 32601
Phone: (352) 415-6257
Fax: (352) 955-6298
Primary Email:
Katherine Rashkind@myflfamilies.com
Publish Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2017b
_____________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 21-2017-CP-0019
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM EUGENE BACKUS,
JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM EUGENE BACKUS, JR., deceased, whose date of death was MARCH 3, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is AUGUST 10, 2017.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Marie B. Bertch
MARIE B. BERTCH
5143 Mellow Drive
Valdosta, Georgia 31605
Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Richard L. Coleman
RICHARD L. COLEMAN
Attorney for Petitioner
COLEMAN TALLEY, LLP
910 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, Georgia 31601
(229) 242-7562
(229) 333-0885 facsimile
richard.coleman@colemantalley.com
Florida Bar No. 0781568
Published August 10 & 17, 2017b.
________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:
On Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:
Aaron Evans
Belinda Houston
Danielle Luecke
Lacey Gillman
Gregory Sauls
Brent Walker
consisting of personal and household items.
This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.
Date this 15th day of August, 2017
Bell Mini Storage
Scott Akins
Owner
PO Box 267
Bell, Florida 32619
Telephone: (352) 463-0457
Publish August 17 and 24, 2017b
_____________
NOTICE OF MEETING
Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)
2. Prayer/Flag
3. Agenda Changes
4. Consent Agenda
5. Public Participation
6. Constitutional Officers
7. County Administrator
8. Attorney Report
9. Clerk Report
10. Time Certain Schedule
4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, County Attorney; Notice of Public Hearing on Enactment of Ordinance 2017-05 and Resolution 2017-22; Creating a Special Assessment District for Road Improvements for a portion of SE 64th Street and Electing to use a Uniform Method of Collection
4:30 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County Planner; SUP 2017-05: A request by Iglesia De Dios Milagros de Jesus, Inc., agent for Linda Bell, owner, for a special use permit for a religious facility on 3.2 acres located in an Agriculture-1 district on S US Highway 129 at the intersection of NW 5th Street, Bell, FL. Tax Parcel #36-08-14-0000-0008-0030
4:45 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County Planner; PLAT 2017-01: A request by Gene Parrish, agent for Mark A. And Millie D. Gluckman, for a minor subdivision to create two lots located at 4129 NW 16 Trail. Tax Parcel #26-08-14-0000-0004-0010
5:00 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, County Planner; Discussion on Article 9, Land Development Code – Signs
11. Commissioner Reports
12. Old Business
13. New Business
14. Public Participation
15. Adjourn
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN
ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,
CLERK OF COURT
Publish August 17, 2017b
______________________
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY
The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County is requesting Sealed Bids for the following described escheated property by Thursday, September 14, 2017 in the Clerks Office of the Gilchrist County Court House at 2:00 p.m.
Pursuant to Florida Statutes 125.35 relating to the purchase of County owned lands, the requirements to purchase are:
1) Shall be offered for sale on a “Sealed Bid Basis.”
2) All bidders must include a money order or certified funds payable to Clerk of Court in the amount of 5% of the bid amount. (To be returned if not the winning bidder.)
3) Successful bidder shall pay the full purchase price, Documentary Stamps and recording costs, by cash or certified funds, payable to the Clerk of Court by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
4) If successful bidder fails to pay the full purchase price by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20,2017, the second highest bidder shall be notified and shall have 24 hours within which to pay the full purchase price.
Bidders are advised that the bid of the highest bidder complying with the terms and conditions set forth shall be accepted at the September 18th Board Meeting, unless the Board of County Commissioners reject all bids because they are too low, successful bidder will be issued a Deed of Conveyance in approximately ten (10) days following payment of the balance of the bid, documentary stamps and recording costs. Files may be reviewed at the office of the Clerk of the Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL prior to sale date.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS ACREAGE VALUE BIDS
05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187
05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187
05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21, $3,500
05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03, $3,500
08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15, $900
08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3, $4,050
08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15, $900
09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138, 1.33, $1,950
09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138, 1.04, $1,950
09-07- 15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950
09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950
15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26, $3,500
18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25, $2,07O
18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22, $2,070
18-10-14-0026-0013-0210, SW 80 CT 0.11, $1,150
18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12, $900
18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/ SW 83 AVE, 0.12, $800
20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26, 0.26, $2,400
27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails, $725
27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337, 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails $725
27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 AVE, 1.13, $725
Publish 08/17, 08/31 and 09/07, 2017b
_____________
NOTICE OF INTENTION
TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:
Genesis 101
Description: Online Retail
at 229 NW 50th Avenue
Bell, Florida 32619
Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.
That the parties interested in said business are:
John and Sabeena Lyell
229 NW 50th Avenue
Bell, Florida 32619
Publish August 17, 2017b
____________
NOTICE OF BUDGET
WORKSHOP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, August 21, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
The purpose of this work shop is to discuss the FY 17/18 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:
Millage Rate Discussion
Fund Balance Discussion
Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:
TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Publish August 17, 2017b.
______________
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on August 7, 2017:
William Douberly, Jr., 13720 SW 4th Ln, Newberry, FL 32669 has submitted an application for Water Use Permit number 2-041-230705-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0587 mgd of groundwater for agricultural uses in 1-in-10-year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 15E, Section 23 in Gilchrist County.
Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.
No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.
Publish August 17, 2017b.
______________
PUBLIC AUCTION
The following vehicle, VIN# 1FTDX17WXVNC30409, 1997 Ford F150, will be sold at Public Auction on August 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.
Publish August 17, 2017b
_____________
PUBLIC AUCTION
The following vehicle, VIN# 1FAFP52U72A211749, 2002 Ford Taurus, will be sold at Public Auction on August 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.
Publish August 17, 2017b
_____________
PUBLIC AUCTION
The following vehicle, VIN# 1N4BL11D42C704054, 2002 Nissan Altima, will be sold at Public Auction on August 31, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.
Publish August 17, 2017b