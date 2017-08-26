August 24, 2017 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
JUVENILE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008
IN THE INTEREST OF:
J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011
Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012
_____________________/
Minor Children.
NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION
THE STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE
Address Unknown
You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J. AH.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Nancy A. Wilkov, a Magistrate of the Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 11th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT 10:10 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.
FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.
YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.
Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.
This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.
WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 24th day of July, 2017.
Todd Newton
Clerk of Circuit Court
(Clerk of Court Seal)
/s/ L. Guyton
Deputy Clerk
DEPARTMENT OF
CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
Children’s Legal Services
Katherine Rashkind, Esq.
Counsel for the Department
Florida Bar No. 68547
1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg. J,
MS 13/04
Gainesville, Florida 32601
Phone: (352) 415-6257
Fax: (352) 955-6298
Primary Email:
Katherine Rashkind@myflfamilies.com
Publish Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2017b
_____________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:
On Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:
Aaron Evans
Belinda Houston
Danielle Luecke
Lacey Gillman
Gregory Sauls
Brent Walker
consisting of personal and household items.
This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.
Date this 15th day of August, 2017
Bell Mini Storage
Scott Akins
Owner
PO Box 267
Bell, Florida 32619
Telephone: (352) 463-0457
Publish August 17 and 24, 2017b
_____________
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY
The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County is requesting Sealed Bids for the following described escheated property by Thursday, September 14, 2017 in the Clerks Office of the Gilchrist County Court House at 2:00 p.m.
Pursuant to Florida Statutes 125.35 relating to the purchase of County owned lands, the requirements to purchase are:
1) Shall be offered for sale on a “Sealed Bid Basis.”
2) All bidders must include a money order or certified funds payable to Clerk of Court in the amount of 5% of the bid amount. (To be returned if not the winning bidder.)
3) Successful bidder shall pay the full purchase price, Documentary Stamps and recording costs, by cash or certified funds, payable to the Clerk of Court by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017.
4) If successful bidder fails to pay the full purchase price by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20,2017, the second highest bidder shall be notified and shall have 24 hours within which to pay the full purchase price.
Bidders are advised that the bid of the highest bidder complying with the terms and conditions set forth shall be accepted at the September 18th Board Meeting, unless the Board of County Commissioners reject all bids because they are too low, successful bidder will be issued a Deed of Conveyance in approximately ten (10) days following payment of the balance of the bid, documentary stamps and recording costs. Files may be reviewed at the office of the Clerk of the Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL prior to sale date.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS ACREAGE VALUE BIDS
05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187
05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187
05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21, $3,500
05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03, $3,500
08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15, $900
08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3, $4,050
08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15, $900
09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138, 1.33, $1,950
09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138, 1.04, $1,950
09-07- 15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950
09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950
15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26, $3,500
18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25, $2,07O
18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22, $2,070
18-10-14-0026-0013-0210, SW 80 CT 0.11, $1,150
18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12, $900
18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/ SW 83 AVE, 0.12, $800
20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26, 0.26, $2,400
27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails, $725
27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337, 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails $725
27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 AVE, 1.13, $725
Publish 08/17, 08/31 and 09/07, 2017b
_____________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY
CASE NO. 21-2016-CA-000034
CIS FINANCIAL SERVICES,
DBA CIS HOME LOANS,
Plaintiff,
vs.
TRIVIA BLAKE, JULIUS BLAKE,
UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A
WILLIAM HUNTER, UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A KIMBERLY
HUNTER,
Defendants,
__________________/
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: CHARLES EDWARD FULTON, 71 WINEWOOD DR., MONTICELLO, FL 32331
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to-wit:
LOT 285, WACCASASSA CAMPSITES UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH A 2007 CLAYTON 28X56 DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME WITH ID#WHC016552GA A&B LOCATED ON SAID LANDS.
has been filed against you and you are required to file a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis Wilson, McCalla Raymer Liebert Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St, Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before September 29, 2017 or 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on the 15th day of August, 2017.
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
(SEAL)
BY /S/ Lanie Guyton
Deputy Clerk
Publish August 24 and 31, 2015b
_____________
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF TRENTON
REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING
The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Adoption of Agenda
C. Unscheduled Guests
D. Consent Items
1. Minutes - Regular Commission
Meeting, August 14, 2017
E. 2017 Hall of Fame Induction
Ceremony
F. Action Items
1. Public Safety Director
Position
2. Option to Purchase/Lease
Updated Phone System
G. Discussion Items
1. Budget Workshop
H. City Attorney Report
I. City Manager Report
J. Board Member Requests
K. Public Comments
L. Adjourn
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Lyle Wilkerson
City Manager
Publish August 24, 2017b
______________
DECLARATION AFFIDAVIT
FOR A MOTOR VEHICLE
WHICH WILL BE TITLED
IN GILCHRIST COUNTY
Date purchaser signed: August 17, 2017
I do hereby attest pursuant to Florida Statutes that I purchased a motor vehicle described as a 2005 Ultima, vehicle identification numbers (VIN); engine EG05K9427, frame ULT8250ST00000379, transmission N18229, and I further declare that I will be responsible for applying for title and registering the vehicle in Gilchrist County.
Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing document and that the facts stated in it are true.
Stephen R. McWilliams
/s/ Stephen R. McWilliams
9219 Florida Street
Fanning Springs, FL 32693
Publish August 24 and 31, 2017b