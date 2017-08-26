August 24, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008

IN THE INTEREST OF:

J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011

Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J. AH.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Nancy A. Wilkov, a Magistrate of the Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 11th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT 10:10 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 24th day of July, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF

CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg. J,

MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email:

Katherine Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Publish Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2017b

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, August 31, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Aaron Evans

Belinda Houston

Danielle Luecke

Lacey Gillman

Gregory Sauls

Brent Walker

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Date this 15th day of August, 2017

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins

Owner

PO Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish August 17 and 24, 2017b

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County is requesting Sealed Bids for the following described escheated property by Thursday, September 14, 2017 in the Clerks Office of the Gilchrist County Court House at 2:00 p.m.

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 125.35 relating to the purchase of County owned lands, the requirements to purchase are:

1) Shall be offered for sale on a “Sealed Bid Basis.”

2) All bidders must include a money order or certified funds payable to Clerk of Court in the amount of 5% of the bid amount. (To be returned if not the winning bidder.)

3) Successful bidder shall pay the full purchase price, Documentary Stamps and recording costs, by cash or certified funds, payable to the Clerk of Court by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

4) If successful bidder fails to pay the full purchase price by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20,2017, the second highest bidder shall be notified and shall have 24 hours within which to pay the full purchase price.

Bidders are advised that the bid of the highest bidder complying with the terms and conditions set forth shall be accepted at the September 18th Board Meeting, unless the Board of County Commissioners reject all bids because they are too low, successful bidder will be issued a Deed of Conveyance in approximately ten (10) days following payment of the balance of the bid, documentary stamps and recording costs. Files may be reviewed at the office of the Clerk of the Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL prior to sale date.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS ACREAGE VALUE BIDS

05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187

05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187

05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21, $3,500

05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03, $3,500

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15, $900

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3, $4,050

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15, $900

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138, 1.33, $1,950

09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138, 1.04, $1,950

09-07- 15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26, $3,500

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25, $2,07O

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22, $2,070

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210, SW 80 CT 0.11, $1,150

18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12, $900

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/ SW 83 AVE, 0.12, $800

20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26, 0.26, $2,400

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails, $725

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337, 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails $725

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 AVE, 1.13, $725

Publish 08/17, 08/31 and 09/07, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CASE NO. 21-2016-CA-000034

CIS FINANCIAL SERVICES,

DBA CIS HOME LOANS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

TRIVIA BLAKE, JULIUS BLAKE,

UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A

WILLIAM HUNTER, UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A KIMBERLY

HUNTER,

Defendants,

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: CHARLES EDWARD FULTON, 71 WINEWOOD DR., MONTICELLO, FL 32331

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to-wit:

LOT 285, WACCASASSA CAMPSITES UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH A 2007 CLAYTON 28X56 DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME WITH ID#WHC016552GA A&B LOCATED ON SAID LANDS.

has been filed against you and you are required to file a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis Wilson, McCalla Raymer Liebert Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St, Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before September 29, 2017 or 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on the 15th day of August, 2017.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

As Clerk of the Court

BY /S/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish August 24 and 31, 2015b

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, August 14, 2017

E. 2017 Hall of Fame Induction

Ceremony

F. Action Items

1. Public Safety Director

Position

2. Option to Purchase/Lease

Updated Phone System

G. Discussion Items

1. Budget Workshop

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish August 24, 2017b

DECLARATION AFFIDAVIT

FOR A MOTOR VEHICLE

WHICH WILL BE TITLED

IN GILCHRIST COUNTY

Date purchaser signed: August 17, 2017

I do hereby attest pursuant to Florida Statutes that I purchased a motor vehicle described as a 2005 Ultima, vehicle identification numbers (VIN); engine EG05K9427, frame ULT8250ST00000379, transmission N18229, and I further declare that I will be responsible for applying for title and registering the vehicle in Gilchrist County.

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing document and that the facts stated in it are true.

Stephen R. McWilliams

/s/ Stephen R. McWilliams

9219 Florida Street

Fanning Springs, FL 32693

Publish August 24 and 31, 2017b