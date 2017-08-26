August 24, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Corine Gallagher Andrews

Mrs. Corine Gallagher Andrews passed away on August 18, 2017, in Bell where she lived with Thomas and Terry Andrews. She was born on February 5, 1926, in Dover.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Terry) Andrews, daughter Kathy (Glen) Mathis, daughter-in-law Linda Andrews, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother Bob (Judy) Gallagher, and sister-in-law Judy Gallagher.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bessie and Lewis Gallagher, husband Frank Andrews, son Donald Andrews, two brothers Harley and Wesley Gallagher, and sister Alma Gallagher Bartoe.

Corine was a member of the Church of Christ. As a preacher’s wife all of her married life, she encouraged Frank as he preached the gospel in Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. Her love of the Lord and His people was the motive for teaching God’s Word. Countless numbers sought her counsel and thoughts on many subjects. There was a smile on her face and kindness in her words, but she always insisted on the truth.

She was the ultimate homemaker and loved cooking special meals for everyone. She and Frank operated the Suwannee River Summer Camp for 19 years, having an influence over many young people. Through the years, she cared for the young and elderly when and where she was needed.

After the death of her husband, she managed a school food program. Her excellent management skills and good food enabled her to completely refurnish the lunchroom and replace all the kitchen equipment.

Truly she was the woman of Proverbs 31.

A visitation will be held Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Chiefland Chapel of Rick Gooding Funeral Home between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12 noon with funeral services following at 12 noon. Interment will be held at Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_____________

Mrs. Joyce Thrasher Cox

Mrs. Joyce Thrasher Cox, 77, of Bell passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at North Florida Regional Medical in Gainesville. She was born on April 22, 1940 in Plant City to Roy and Jeanette Thrasher. Mrs. Cox moved from Plant City to Bell in 1993. She enjoyed life as a farmer and being with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dewey Edward Cox. Survivors include her daughters, Cookie (DJ) Smith, Cathy Lee, Melvine (Charles) Costello, Candy Hamilton and her son, Lester (Yvonne) Johnson. She is also survived by sisters, Kathy Driscolle, Sarah (David) Smith and Betty Graddy, brothers, Dennis Alexander and David Thrasher along with twelve plus grandchildren and twelve plus great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her deeply.

The family is hosting a Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Cox on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 4329 NW 47th Place, Bell beginning at 1:00 P.M. Please bring chairs and a covered dish to share fond memories and reminisce.

In lieu of flowers donations towards her funeral expenses would be very helpful and greatly appreciated. Please contact family if you wish to do so.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

_____________

Mrs. Betty Kay Dees Moody

Mrs. Betty Kay Dees Moody was born to T. B. and Nellie Dees on June 29, 1954. She went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her parents, former husband Sam Henry Crews Sr., beloved son Scotty Allen Crews, brothers Dale Trails, Bud Deese, Bill Deese, and Wayne Dees.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Moody, children Belinda (Santos) Martinez, Tina (Juan) Florion, Sam (Stephanie) Crews, Matthew (Jennifer) Crews and Jimmy Crews, daughter-in-law Nicole Crews, step daughters Jennifer Santerfut and Julie Olson, sisters Hazel (Larry) Karr, Judy (Tommy) Anderson, Irma (Robert) Fowler, Linda (Jamie) Ballenger, and 24 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Service was held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland. A visitation was prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland.

_____________

Solar Rocks for

the Equinox

Submitted

The Suwannee-St. John’s Sierra Club North Florida Working Group will present its first solar energy exposition, Solar Rocks For The Equinox on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Rum 138, 2070 SW County Road 138, Fort White. The event is planned to be both fun and educational with solar experts available to provide attendees with knowledge regarding solar energy uses in North Florida.

The event will feature experts in the field and include exhibitors to showcase affordable solar energy solutions. Featured speakers include Dr. Wendell Porter and Jennison Kipp Searcy from the UF, Kathryn Taubert from Sierra Club, Mike Garrett from Solar Impact and John Quarterman from Suwannee Riverkeeper.

