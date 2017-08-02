August 3, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF AN ORDINANCE; AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ENACTMENT OF RESOLUTION AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF ASSESSMENT FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, and a Resolution, which titles appear herein, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on August 21, 2017 scheduled for 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matters can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Ordinance and Resolution may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the Ordinance and Resolution.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-05

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CREATING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT FOR ROAD IMPROVEMENTS FOR A PORTION OF SE 64TH STREET, IN UNINCORPORATED GILCHRIST COUNTY; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; IMPOSING A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ON A CERTAIN PARCEL WITHIN THE DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR USE OF REVENUES; PROVIDING FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

AND ALSO,

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-22

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ELECTING TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD FOR THE LEVY, COLLECTION, AND ENFORCEMENT OF A NON-AD VALOREM SPECIAL ASSESSMENT TO BE LEVIED ON A CERTAIN LOT WITH FRONTAGE ON AND/OR DERIVING ACCESS FROM SE 64TH STREET; STATING A NEED FOR SUCH LEVY; PROVIDING FOR THE MAILING OF THIS RESOLUTION; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish: July 20, 2017

July 27, 2017

August 3, 2017

August 10, 2017

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION.

FILE NUMBER: 21-2017-CP-000006

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF:

IRIS J. ROBERTS, Deceased.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the Estate of Iris J. Roberts, deceased, File Number 21-2017-CP-000006, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; that the decedent’s date of death was February 4, 2016; that the total value of the estate is less than $75,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name

The Iris J. Roberts Living Trust Agreement Dated January 5, 2006, as Amended and Restated January 26, 2006

Address

P.O. Box 335

Bell, FL 32619

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 27, 2017.

Attorney for Persons Giving Notice

/s/ Douglas K. McKoy

Douglas K. McKoy

Florida Bar Number: 0101744

GREGORY V. BEAUCHAMP, P.A.

302-B North Main Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Telephone: (352) 490-4488

Fax: (352) 463-0773

E-Mail: doug@chieflandlegal.com

Secondary E-Mail: legalassistant@chieflandlegal.com

Persons Giving Notice:

/s/ Iris Suzanne Mathe

Iris Suzanne Mathe, Co-Petitioner

Post Office Box 335

Bell, Florida 32619

/s/ Ann Ellis

Ann Ellis, Co-Petitioner

Post Office Box 294

Bell, Florida 32619

Published July 27 and August 3, 2017b.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

Circuit Civil

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-000026

WILLIAM C. WALDEN, SR. AND

GWENDOLYN WALDEN,

HUSBAND AND WIFE

Plaintiffs,

vs.

MORGAN RYAN KINCAID

AND KRISTIN NICOLE

KINCAID, f/k/a KRISTIN

NICOLE BERRY,

HUSBAND AND WIFE

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, pursuant to the Uniform Judgment In Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause, will sell at public sale the following described property situate in Gilchrist County, Florida, to wit:

Lot 4, Block 19, Suwannee River Estate - North, a subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, Pages 52-57 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

TOGETHER WITH a 1988 FLEE mobile home, bearing I.D. No.: FLFLJ791A07935DP.

Said sale shall be made to the highest and best bidder for cash pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in the above styled cause and will be held at the following place and time.

Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on the 18th day of September, 2017, commencing at the hour of 11:00 A.M.

All interested parties shall be governed accordingly by this Notice.

DATED this 18th day of July, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By:/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish July 27 and Aug. 3, 2017b.

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Superintendent Rob Rankin is happy to announce that free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students in the 2017-18 school year again.

Our schools’ eligibility to participate in this program will ensure that all of our students are receiving at least two nutritionally-balanced meals each day while in school.

In addition, we are excited about the financial benefit for our parents. All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at the following sites:

Bell Elementary School

2771 E Bell Avenue

Bell, Florida 32619

Bell Middle/High School

930 S Main Street

Bell, Florida 32619

Trenton Elementary School

1350 SW SR 26

Trenton, Florida 32693

Trenton Middle/High School

1013 N Main Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

“The key to being able to continue this program is student participation,” Rankin says. “It is important that students eat both breakfast and lunch at school whenever possible.”

Parents may contact the Director of Food Service, Mrs. Linda Perry, at (352) 463-3200, with any questions.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants for employment on the bases of race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

If you wish to file a Civil Rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call (866) 632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax (202) 690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov.

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (in Spanish).

“USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Publish July 27 and August 3, 2017b

____________

NOTICE OF INTENT

To Whom It May Concern:

Florida Gateway College intends to designate the position of Associate Dean of Academic Affairs for inclusion in the Senior Management Service Class (SMSC) of the Florida Retirement System. This is in accord with Florida Statute 121.055 (1) (b) 1.b

Pub. July 27 and August 3, 2017b

__________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Budget Meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., at the Lafayette County Public Library, in Mayo, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (386) 294-1600 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish August 3, 2017b.

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Board of Directors will hold a meeting on Tuesday, August 22nd for Finance Audit Committee Meeting at 9:30 A.M. / Executive Committee Meeting will follow at 10:00 A.M. at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Administration Office located at the 1171 Nobles Ferry Road NW in Live Oak, Florida.

Publish August 3, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Rustic River Decor

Description: Home Decor and Antiques

at 6502 NE 32nd Pl.

High Springs, Florida 32643

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Kristine Fitch

6502 NE 32nd Pl.

High Springs, FL 32643

Publish August 3, 2017b

____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008

IN THE INTEREST OF:

J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011

Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012

_____________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J. AH.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Nancy A. Wilkov, a Magistrate of the Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 11th DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2017 AT 10:10 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 24th day of July, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

(Clerk of Court Seal)

/s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF

CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg. J,

MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email:

Katherine Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Publish Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 7 20, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Notice of Public Hearing on Creation of Special Assessment District for Road Improvements for a portion of SE 64th Street

4:30 p.m. Rob Lemmon, CRI; 2016 Audit Report

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish August 3, 2017b

______________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 21, 2017, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: SW 62ND COURT

PAVING

BID OPENING LOCATION:

Gilchrist County

Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Bids must be submitted in triplicate in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR SW 62ND Court Paving”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017,

or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from Rob Davis of Dewberry | Preble-Rish at rhdavis@dewberry.com or 850-354-5183.

The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Rob Davis at Dewberry | Preble-Rish with questions.

Publish August 3 and 10, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

Books4U

Description: Retail

at 9280 SW 10th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Underwhich we are engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the parties interested in said business are:

Morton Watson

9280 SW 10th Avenue

Trenton, FL 32693

Publish August 3, 2017b

____________

NOTICE OF BUDGET WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Thursday, August 7, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 17/18 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Jail Discussion

Supervisor of Elections

Tax Collector

Property Appraiser

Sheriff

Clerk of Court

County Extension

Guardian Ad Litem

Storm

Medical Examiner

Communication Tower

Soil & Water Conservation

Veterans Services

E911

Any Other Departments/Subjects

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish August 3, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing shall be held to consider the purchase of the following described property by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, as the Community Redevelopment Agency, at a public meeting on September 11, 2017 scheduled for 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said Option to Purchase may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the purchase.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

Lots 3 & 4, Block 20, Original Survey of Trenton, according to the

plat thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Page 1, public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Tax Parcel Number 16-10-15-0048-0020-0030.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Clerk/Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Telephone No. (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish August 3, 2017b

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF MERVIN HINES, File Number 21-2017-CP-29

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MERVIN HINES, deceased, whose date of death was March 30, 2017 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 3, 2017.

Personal Representative:

Barbara C. Hines

2058 NE County Road 337

High Springs, FL 32643

Attorney for Personal Representative: David Miller Lang, Jr. Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net (352) 463-7800

Published August 3 & 10, 2017b.

________________