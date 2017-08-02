August 3, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Margie Kay Benton

Mrs. Margie Kay Benton, 44, passed into God’s hands July 25, 2017. Margie was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed. Margie is preceded in death by her father James Nolan (J.N.) Benton, twin sister Marsha Fay Benton and stepbrother Charles Stanley.

She is survived by her companion, Freddie Browning; son Eddie Browning; stepchildren Timmy Nettles, Freddie O’Steen, Jerry O’Steen, Raymond O’Steen, William O’Steen, Amber Browning, Amy Craft, Crystal Johnston, Angel McDowell, Teddie McDowell, and Jason Nettles; seventeen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; mother and stepfather; Margaret and Robert Stanley; sisters Valerie Benton, Donna Adams, and Michelle Stanley. Stepsisters; Shirley Stanley, Cindy Antwine, Tammy Price, and Candy Shaw. Special niece and nephew: Montana and Zack Adams. Many more nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. And let’s not forget Buck, Bud and Kid.

Visitation was 1 hour before service. Service started at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2017 at Union Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the care of Archer Funeral Home, Lake Butle. For further information, please call (386) 496-2008.

Mrs. Opal “Laverne” Jones Derfinyak

Mrs. Opal “Laverne” Jones Derfinyak, 73, of Gainesville, passed away July 30, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mrs. Derfinyak was born February 29, 1944 to the late Bertie and Hilton Jones, Sr., but had resided in Gainesville for several years. She had worked for several years as a teacher’s aide and teacher at several schools in Miami and Gainesville. She then attended Santa Fe College and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, after which she worked at North Florida Medical Center for over 15 years before retiring in 2004. Mrs. Derfinyak was a member of the First Baptist Church Gainesville and was active with the ladies group there. In her spare time, she enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, cooking, and being around people.

She is survived by a son Eugene Derfinyak, III., a daughter April Gerry, a brother H.F. Jones, Jr., two grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Derfinyak will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment will follow at Rock Sink Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Rock Sink Baptist Church.

Mrs. Evelynn Beauchamp Griffin

Mrs. Evelynn Beauchamp Griffin, 88, of Chiefland, FL passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at Plantation Oaks in High Springs, FL.

Evelynn was Church of Christ by faith, a native of Levy County and former co-owner of Griffin Department Store. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother to all of Rhonda and Carol’s friends.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of 70 years, Byrd Griffin, her two daughters Rhonda Griffin Horn and Carol Griffin Irby, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren all of Chiefland.

A Graveside service was held Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 am at the Chiefland Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland, FL.

Evelynn’s family would like to express their appreciation to Plantation Oaks in High Springs. During her one year stay there Evelynn received loving care. We are forever grateful to them.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Hospice of Citrus and the Nature Coast, P O Box 641270, Beverly Hills, FL 34464.

Mr. Frank Hall

Mr. Frank Hall, 97, of Cross City passed away July 29, 2017.

Pastor Hall was born October 24, 1919 to the late Robert and Annie Hall in Omar, West Virginia, but had lived in Cross City for the last 47 years of his life when not away serving Churches. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving towards the end of World War II, and was most recently a Pastor at The Lord Jesus Christ Church in Yellowbud, Ohio where he served for over 30 years.

Pastor Hall is survived by his son Kenny (Linda), Hall his step sons Davey (Ruth) Forehand, Danny (Carol Anne) Forehand, his step daughters Julie (Mark) Sherill and Jinny (Charlie) Brown, a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his first wife Roxie Hall, his second wife Joanelle Hall, and a daughter Kathleen Jeffers.

Funeral services for Pastor Hall will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Reverend Richard McKinney officiating. Interment will follow at Butler Cemetery outside of Horseshoe Beach. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Kenneth Lyle Spillers

Mr. Kenneth Lyle Spillers, 94, of Old Town passed away July 29, 2017.

Mr. Spillers was born November 14, 1922 to the late Celina and Thomas Spillers, Sr. in Rock Island, Illinois, but had lived in the Dixie County area for over 50 years after moving here from Indiana. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II in the European Theater, and then he retired from Georgia Pacific Lumber Company. Mr. Spillers was a member at Scrub Creek Baptist Church.

Mr. Spillers is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his four brothers and one sister.

Funeral services for Mr. Spillers were held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Cody Lord officiating. Interment followed in Scrub Creek Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 :00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Ms. Linda Faye Watts

Ms. Linda Faye Watts, 51, of Fanning Springs, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 in her home.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 7, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland.

Wayfair/Townsend Cemeteries Workday to

be held August 5th

Submitted

There will be a workday at Wayfair and Townsend cemeteries on Saturday, August 5th.

Any families and interested persons are asked to bring tools for the occasion, which begins at 8:00 a.m. at Wayfair Cemetery.

