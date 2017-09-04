August 31, 2017 Legals

Share !



THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County is requesting Sealed Bids for the following described escheated property by Thursday, September 14, 2017 in the Clerks Office of the Gilchrist County Court House at 2:00 p.m.

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 125.35 relating to the purchase of County owned lands, the requirements to purchase are:

1) Shall be offered for sale on a “Sealed Bid Basis.”

2) All bidders must include a money order or certified funds payable to Clerk of Court in the amount of 5% of the bid amount. (To be returned if not the winning bidder.)

3) Successful bidder shall pay the full purchase price, Documentary Stamps and recording costs, by cash or certified funds, payable to the Clerk of Court by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

4) If successful bidder fails to pay the full purchase price by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20,2017, the second highest bidder shall be notified and shall have 24 hours within which to pay the full purchase price.

Bidders are advised that the bid of the highest bidder complying with the terms and conditions set forth shall be accepted at the September 18th Board Meeting, unless the Board of County Commissioners reject all bids because they are too low, successful bidder will be issued a Deed of Conveyance in approximately ten (10) days following payment of the balance of the bid, documentary stamps and recording costs. Files may be reviewed at the office of the Clerk of the Court, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL prior to sale date.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER LOCATION ADDRESS ACREAGE VALUE BIDS

05-08-15-0000-0006-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187

05-08-15-0000-0007-0000 NW 57 PL 1.25, $2,187

05-08-15-0360-0004-0080 NW 13 TER/NW 62 PL 1.21, $3,500

05-08-15-0360-0011-0070 NW 18 TER 1.03, $3,500

08-09-14-0023-000D-0070 SW 13 LN 0.15, $900

08-09-14-0023-000D-0260 SW 14 PL 0.3, $4,050

08-09-14-0023-000E-0110 SW 14 PL 0.15, $900

09-07-15-0077-0000-0840 OFF NW CR 138, 1.33, $1,950

09-07-15-0077-0000-0020 OFF NW CR 138, 1.04, $1,950

09-07- 15-0077-0000-0890 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950

09-07-15-0077-0000-0940 OFF NW CR 138, 1.02, $1,950

15-10-16-0561-0570-0000 SE 67 TER 0.26, $3,500

18-10-14-0026-0011-0140 SW 81 AVE 0.25, $2,07O

18-10-14-0026-0013-0070 SW 80 CT 0.22, $2,070

18-10-14-0026-0013-0210, SW 80 CT 0.11, $1,150

18-10-14-0027-0008-0260 SW 83 AVE 0.12, $900

18-10-14-0027-0023-0020 SW 89 PL/ SW 83 AVE, 0.12, $800

20-10-14-0367-000A-0380 OFF SW SR 26, 0.26, $2,400

27-09-16-0000-0005-0006 SE CR 337 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails, $725

27-09-16-0000-0005-0007 SE CR 337, 1.13 *Subject to easement-Sable Trails $725

27-09-16-0000-0005-0014 SE 60 AVE, 1.13, $725

Publish 08/17, 08/31 and 09/07, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CASE NO. 21-2016-CA-000034

CIS FINANCIAL SERVICES,

DBA CIS HOME LOANS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

TRIVIA BLAKE, JULIUS BLAKE,

UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A

WILLIAM HUNTER, UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A KIMBERLY

HUNTER,

Defendants,

__________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: CHARLES EDWARD FULTON, 71 WINEWOOD DR., MONTICELLO, FL 32331

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to-wit:

LOT 285, WACCASASSA CAMPSITES UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 37, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH A 2007 CLAYTON 28X56 DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME WITH ID#WHC016552GA A&B LOCATED ON SAID LANDS.

has been filed against you and you are required to file a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis Wilson, McCalla Raymer Liebert Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St, Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before September 29, 2017 or 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on the 15th day of August, 2017.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

As Clerk of the Court

(SEAL)

BY /S/ Lanie Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish August 24 and 31, 2015b

_____________

DECLARATION AFFIDAVIT

FOR A MOTOR VEHICLE

WHICH WILL BE TITLED

IN GILCHRIST COUNTY

Date purchaser signed: August 17, 2017

I do hereby attest pursuant to Florida Statutes that I purchased a motor vehicle described as a 2005 Ultima, vehicle identification numbers (VIN); engine EG05K9427, frame ULT8250ST00000379, transmission N18229, and I further declare that I will be responsible for applying for title and registering the vehicle in Gilchrist County.

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing document and that the facts stated in it are true.

Stephen R. McWilliams

/s/ Stephen R. McWilliams

9219 Florida Street

Fanning Springs, FL 32693

Publish August 24 and 31, 2017b

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization, will be facilitating an Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions. Public participation is welcome.

Publish August 31, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Gilchrist County Legislative Delegation will be holding its annual public hearing on Wednesday, October 4th, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Gilchrist County Commission Meeting Facility located at 210 S. Main Street in Trenton, Florida.

The legislative delegation includes State Senator Rob Bradley (R-Fleming Island) and State Representative Charles “Chuck” Clemons (R-Newberry). The delegation hearing is intended to afford local residents and officials an opportunity to request legislation or state funding and express opinions on issues to be considered by the state legislature during the 2018 Regular Session. The Legislature is scheduled to convene in session on January 9, 2018 in Tallahassee.

To be placed on the agenda to address the Gilchrist County Legislative Delegation, please contact Robin Steele at (robin.steele@myfloridahouse.gov <mailto:robin.steele@myfloridahouse.gov> ) or (352) 313-6542. All materials or handouts for this meeting must be sent to Robin in Representative Clemons’ office no later than Friday, September 29th, 2017.

The Gilchrist County Legislative Delegation meeting is open to the public. One or more county and/or city commissioners may be in attendance.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Chapter 286.26 Florida Statutes, persons in need of special accommodations to participate in the meeting, including agendas, interpreters or assisted listening devices shall contact the office of Representative Clemons’ office no later than two weeks prior to the scheduled meeting so accommodations can be satisfied.

For additional information, contact Ellen Boukari, Legislative Assistant to Representative Chuck Clemons at ellen.boukari@myfloridahouse.gov <mailto:ellen.boukari@myfloridahouse.gov> or (352) 313-6542.

Publish August 31, 2017b

______________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., at the Taylor County Public Library, in Perry, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (850) 838-3506 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Published August 31, 2017b.