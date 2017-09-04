August 31, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Sharon Lynn Carlisle Mathis

Mrs. Sharon Lynn Carlisle Mathis, age 61, of Trenton, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017 at NFRMC in Gainesville. She was born on January 7, 1956 to Robert and Katherine Carlisle in Tampa and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Cross City in 1990. Sharon was a Child Support Specialist for the State of Florida and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her father and is survived by her husband, Thomas S. Mathis, Jr. of Trenton; her mother Katherine Ezell Carlisle of Citra; her daughters, Michelle (Corvick) Bacon of Sebring, Rhonda (Johnny) Downing of Jacksonville and Erica (Chad) Douberley of Avon Park; her step-daughters, Angel James of Ft. White and Holly Mathis of Tallahassee; her sons, Shaun (Michele) Jones and A.J. (Kayla) Jones, of Trenton; her sisters, Sheila Brown, Gail Jerrells, Robin Williams and Christine Lubin; 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Mathis were held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 28, 2017 at Priscilla Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Philman and Mr. David Downing officiating. Interment followed at Priscilla Baptist Church Cemetery.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________

Mr. Danny Roberts

Mr. Danny Roberts age 69, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 1st at Trenton Church of Christ with burial in the Midway Church of Christ Cemetery in Bell.

Danny was a native of Gilchrist County and currently resided in Milledgeville, Georgia. He was a graduate of Bell High School. He was a Church of Christ minister for over 40 years and was currently the minister at Hardie’s Chapel Church of Christ near Gordon, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents T. A. and Estelle Roberts, two brothers Willie and Ernie and his first wife Kathy.

Survivors include his wife Pat; his son Sam; daughter Tanya (Rusty), stepson, Brian; stepdaughter, Maria; twin brother, Billy (Myrtle); brothers, Wilton (Sylvia), Glen; sisters, Marion (Laverne), Mary Lee (William), Sarah (Bill) and Doris; grandchildren Katie and Ariel.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________

Mr. Roland Monroe Sandlin

Mr. Roland Monroe Sandlin, 94, Branford passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017. The Branford native was born to James Grant Sandlin and Gussie Victoria Sandlin on July 17, 1923 in the Hildreth community. He lived all his life on the farm homesteaded by his father. He was a member of Fort White Church of Christ. He was a poultry farmer for Gold Kist for 27 years. Mr. Sandlin is survived by his wife of 70 years, Myrtle Sandlin of Branford; four sons, Albert (Charlotte) Sandlin of Mascotte; Sonny Sandlin, Gardendale, Alabama; Daryl (Benita) Sandlin of Branford; Virgil (Charue) Sandlin of Cedar Key; two daughters Pam (Ron) Thayer of Branford; Pat (Ben) Lindsey of Aztec, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the Santa Fe Cemetery near the Hildreth community with Mr. John Zellner officiating. Mr. Sandlin has specified there be NO FLOWERS. In lieu of flowers, any donations should be mailed to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.

_____________

Mrs. Juanita White

Mrs. Juanita Marshburn White, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland. Born in Gainesville on May 8, 1924, she was 93. She was the matriarch of her family and was loved and cherished by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and all who knew her. She loved to help people. She grew up in Bronson, married Luther White, Sr. (deceased 2004), her husband of 63 years and later moved to Chiefland in 1956. She spent her earlier years raising her four children and participating in and volunteering for their school, church and extracurricular activities. She loved to travel the United States and shared trips with her children and grandchildren. She was a true patriot and conservative. She was manager and president of The Rancher, Inc. in Gainesville for 30 years. She was an officer and president of White Construction Company, Inc. and White Ford Company, Inc., for 60 years, and president of Hilltop Dairy. She farmed crops, beef cattle and pine trees. At the time of her passing she was the President of White Holding Company and Limerock Industries. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Bronson and was a founding member of the Anzonetta Epperson Circle. She was a Bull Gator and one of the oldest Gator Boosters (over 60 years). She was preceded in death by her husband Luther M. White, Sr., parents Frank and Margaret (Epperson) Marshburn, her sister Anzonetta (Marshburn) Brice and her brother Epperson Marshburn. She is survived by her four children Luther (Karen) White, Nancy White Bennett, Betsy White and Wesley White, Sr.; grandchildren Luther (Molly) White, III, Cynthia Snow White, Brad White, Michelle Bennett (Miles) McElroy, Jana Bennett, Jonathan White, Wesley (Carolyn) White, Jr; great-grandchildren Max White, Harley White, Marci McElroy, Miranda McElroy, Mason McElroy, Wacey White, Jack White, Justyn White and Layne White. There was a private visitation and service for the family members. The family held a reception that was open to the public on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Tommy Usher Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anzonetta Epperson Circle (AE Circle) at First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 66, Bronson, FL 32621 or Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland.

_____________