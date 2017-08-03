Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center receive Governor’s Gold Seal Award

Share !



Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center is proud to announce that our center and partners have received the Governor’s Gold Seal Award. This award recognizes Long Term Care Centers that consistently provide their residents with exceptionally high levels of care.

Governor Rick Scott said, “Gold Seal facilities represent the very best nursing homes that Florida has to offer. Our state is dedicated to providing our seniors with the best possible care, and these facilities help give families the peace of mind that their loved ones are in good hands.”

Our partners make a commitment to care for residents in a respectful, loving manner. We take care of our elders as if they are our own family members and in many cases, they are! Developing relationships with our residents and providing resident centered care methods improves the quality of life of each resident during their experience with us at Ayers.

The qualifications that must be met to be considered for the Gold Seal Award include: Meeting a quality-of-care scoring and ranking that places them in the top 10 percent in their region or top 15 percent in the state, and be a 5-star facility in the Nursing Home Guide; Have no Class I or II deficiencies within 30 months preceding application; Provide evidence of financial soundness and stability; Participate in a consumer satisfaction process involving residents, family members and guardians; Involve families and members of the community in the facility on a regular basis; Have a stable workforce; Have an outstanding record with the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Council within the 30 months preceding application; and, Provide targeted in-service training to meet training needs identified.

We would like to thank our community for being a part of our center in such a big way. Together we take care of a special group of people that deserve to be taken care of with respect and dignity!