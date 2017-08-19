Commissioner Gray attends meeting in Washington, DC

Share !



Gilchrist County Commissioner Todd Gray traveled to Washington DC the latter part of July after receiving an invitation from the White House. Commissioner Gray was in DC from July 26-28 and during that time he met with other Florida County Commissioners that Congressman Neal Dunn represents. They discussed the issues facing this district.

Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. said, “I enjoyed meeting with several of the County Commissioners from the Second District before the White House Conference recently, where they briefed me on the issues that are most important to their respective counties. This is another great example of how this administration is fulfilling their promise to work with local leaders to increase job creation and improve our economy.”

Commissioner Gray said, “I was proud to represent our commission and our county in our Nations Capital.”

There were over 100 Florida County Commissioners in Washington to attend these meetings. Commissioner Gray said after meeting with Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D., they spent the day at the White House and Eisenhower Building hearing from and asking questions of the federal agencies. He reported that there was a consistent theme from all of the high level directors and deputy directors that spoke to the commissioners. The theme was the current administration wants to connect directly with the people and hear from their local representatives.

Commissioner Gray said, “I was more encouraged today with what I witnessed as it was in total opposition to what we are seeing on the various news networks. This President is changing the way things are done in Washington, and this will be uncomfortable for some; but we can’t fall for the media distractions. Based upon the professionalism, consistent message, and sincerity of the leadership in these federal agencies, I believe there are good things in store for Gilchrist County, the great state of Florida and the good ole USA.”