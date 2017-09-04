Danny Roberts passes away

Share !



The citizens of Gilchrist County were sad to learn that Danny Roberts passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 26. Roberts was a favorite around the county. He had moved to Georgia a few years ago and was the minister at Hardies Chapel Church of Christ in Gordon, Georgia near Milledgeville.

Roberts is a Gilchrist County native, growing up in the Bell area. He preached for some 40 years, during that time he was the minister of Cherry Sink Church of Christ for 18 years.

Sheriff Butch Reece of Jones County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement about Danny Roberts. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Roberts family. While working on a food plot on Roosevelt Road, Mr. Roberts, who had several medical issues, alerted his wife that he needed help. After an extensive search which included members of his hunting club, he was found deceased. Please keep the Roberts family in your prayers.”