Deen and Ayers inducted in City of Trenton Hall of Fame

The Trenton City Commissioners voted to induct the late Kathryn Deen and John and Cindy Jo Ayers into the City of Trenton Hall of Fame.

Each year the Trenton City Commissioners add one or more citizens to their Hall of Fame. Citizens or commissioners make nominations and this year the city commission’s selections were Kathryn Deen who was the City manager for over 20 years. She took pride in her work and worked hard while raising her three children as a single parent. Ms. Deen was very dedicated to the citizens of Trenton and her job. Vice Mayor Cloud Haley said, “She left her mark on the city of Trenton.” She worked for the city of Trenton from June 25, 1973 until October 31, 1999. Her three daughters accepted the award on her behalf as Ms. Deen passed away on October 4, 2015.

John and Cindy Jo Ayers were also inducted into the Hall of Fame for the City of Trenton at Monday’s meeting. The Ayers were the first couple to join the honorees since the Hall of Fame began many years ago.

The Ayers have been involved in the production of the Gilchrist County Journal since 1978 some 39 years. The J. Min Ayers family have owned and run the paper for over 80 years. The Journal is the oldest business in Gilchrist County. John Ayers said, “We are thankful for the loyal support the citizens of the county have shown the Gilchrist County Journal and our family through the years, we are humbled by this award.”