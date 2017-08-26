Drug Arrest made in Fanning Springs on Friday

Share !



On Friday, August 18th, during the course of a narcotics investigation Sgt. Stephen Stalvey of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and his K-9 Gus conducted a traffic stop in the Wilcox area.

Investigator Clint Anderson who was also on the scene arrested Valerie Thornton, age 53 of Old Town, on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Delivering Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was arrested, transported and booked into the Gilchrist County Jail.

Bond was set at $515,000 by Judge Sheree H. Lancaster.

Investigators believed the subject to be a major supplier of methamphetamine “ICE” to the Fanning Springs area of Gilchrist County. The GCSO team was able to remove approximately 40.2 grams of methamphetamine off the streets. Some $1,100 in cash was also seized.