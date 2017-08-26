Former Jenkins’ F-R-M Store in Trenton burns

Share !



The Gilchrist County Fire-Rescue received a call at 6:53 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 reporting a commercial structure fire located at 720 E. Wade Street in East Trenton. This building was currently used for a small engine repair shop as well as motorcycle repair and window tinting businesses for the past several years. Many locals will remember the building as the former Jenkins F-R-M store. Wilton and Sylvia Jenkins ran the F-R-M store for many years in Trenton.

A Dixie County ambulance returning from Gainesville was one of the first to arrive on the scene and confirmed that the structure was heavily engulfed with fire.

Firefighters from the City of Trenton, Fanning Springs and Gilchrist County Fire-Rescue worked quickly to control the blaze and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby businesses.

Firefighters worked into the early morning hours to ensure all hazards were eliminated.

James Campbell, Emergency Operations Chief for Gilchrist County said, “Currently, the cause of ignition has not been determined.” Chief Campbell went on to say that the State Fire Marshall is still investigating. All building fires with major loss are investigated to help determine the cause. Chief Campbell stated that GCFR does not expect arson.

The building was the property of Wilton and Sylvia Jenkins of Trenton.