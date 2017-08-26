Ft. White Indians top Trenton Tigers in Kickoff Classic

Share !



By John Ayers

The Trenton Tigers welcomed their fans to the Kickoff Classic opening the 2017 high school football season Friday night in the Jungle. The Ft White Indians took advantage of the wet conditions as they defeated the Tigers 18-0 in three quarters of play. The young Junior Varsity players had a single quarter scrimmage in the final period of the kickoff classic. The JV Indians defeated the young Tigers 6-0 in this game.

This game began with the Indians receiving the opening kickoff. Ft. White’s 20 returned the kick to the Tigers’ 15. The After the Indians scored, Trenton’s Eric Henry dashed around the end to block the extra point as the Indians’ took a 6-0 lead.

The Tigers’ offense put together several first downs moving the football by a combination of runs and pass completions. Both teams were penalized several times in this first game of the season.

In the second period the Indians’ quarterback dashed into the end zone for a 1 yard score. With 7:34 remaining in the second quarter, the Tigers’ defense closed off the inside lines to stop the Indians’ 2-point attempt. Ft White took a 12-0 lead midway in the second quarter.

The Tigers received a kickoff as quarterback Jayce Gentry set up the offense on the Tigers’ 34-yard line. The offense moved the football into the shadow of midfield when Gentry’s pass was picked off inside the Indians’ 25-yard line to stall a Trenton scoring drive.

Ft White opened their offense on their 22-yard line. Trenton’s Derri Danzy led the Tigers’ defense forcing two incomplete passes and a punt on fourth down and 9 from the Indians’ 23.

Trenton got the football with 3:00 left in the first half. The Tigers moved the football from their 29-yard line out to midfield before the first half ended in a 12-0 Indians lead.

The weather was continuing to drizzle as the Fighting Tiger Pride took the field and entertained the fans during halftime.

The Tigers began the second half receiving the Indians’ kickoff. Trenton appeared to be establishing an offensive drive when an Indian defensive back picked off a Gentry pass as Ft White began inside their 25-yard line.

The Indians were able to establish an offensive drive when they received a Tiger punt with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. The Indians’ quarterback took a keeper into the end zone on a 25 yard run for a score. The Tigers’ defense stopped an extra point attempt and recovered the football. The Indians took an 18-0 lead with 2 minutes remaining in the third period. The Tigers went to work on their own offensive drive. Tyrique Baber and Eric Henry picked up yardage on short runs. The end of the third quarter allowed the varsity teams to rest as the younger players played the fourth period.

Jacob Guthrie led the Tigers J.V. at quarterback. The Tigers ran the football on offense but was unable to score. The young Indians scored on a 48-yard blast to take the lead. Trenton stopped the 2-point conversion but was unable to score.

The Trenton Tigers will open their regular season Friday night on the road as they face the Chiefland Indians. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Come out and cheer on your Trenton Tigers as they play hard to win. Go Tigers!