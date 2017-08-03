Gilchrist County Safety Patrols visit Washington

Share !



Early in June the combined Gilchrst County Safety Patrols from Bell and Trenton Elementary Schools enjoyed a week-long trip to visit Williamsburg, VA, Washington DC and the surrounding country. Tours of several of our nation’s monuments and memorials were involved in this busy week. From the Smithsonian Museums to Arlington National Cemetery to the Vietnam Memorial to the WWII Memorial and the National Cathedral, the recent 5th grade graduates were made aware of the vast cultural richness and sacrifices that have been given in the formation and perpetuation of our great Country.

Special thanks to Sandra Carawan, Sheila Frazier and Gilchrist Sheriff’s Deputy Aderholt for all the planning, fund raising and guidance throughout the whole year.