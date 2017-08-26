Kickoff Classic: Bulldogs fall to Chiefland despite forcing four turnovers

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

The Bulldogs took the field for the first time this fall when they took on the Chiefland Indians Friday night.

The Bulldogs forced four Indian turnovers, but struggled to muster points, falling 14-7 to the Indians.

The Bulldogs received the ball to open the game. They picked up a first down, but were forced to punt on the next set of downs.

It took Chiefland just two plays on the ensuing possession to score and take a 7-0 lead.

Both teams lost fumbles on their next possessions.

After a Bell punt, Chiefland drove down to the Bell one-yard line, but back-to-back holding penalties backed the Indians outside the 20. The Bulldogs held, forcing a field goal attempt that sailed wide left and kept the score at 7-0.

Bell drove the length of the field on their next possession, but two drops in the end zone doomed the Bulldogs’ drive and Bell turned the ball over on downs at the Chiefland 10.

However, on the first play of Chiefland’s next drive, the Indians fumbled, giving the Bulldogs a short field with a chance to tie the game.

This time, Bell took full advantage, tying the game with a John Weston Powers touchdown run late in the first half.

The game remained tied through the third quarter.

On the Bulldogs’ final drive of the third period, they were forced to punt, but the snap was mishandled, giving Chiefland good field position.

The Indians used the short field to score a touchdown and take a 14-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Bell would have a chance to tie the game or take the lead with the ball in Chiefland territory. The Bulldogs heaved multiple passes into the end zone but they all fell incomplete, giving Chiefland a 14-7 win over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs open the regular season Friday night when they host Tallahassee Maclay at 7:30.