Local 4-Hers shine at 2017 Awards Banquet

4-H members from throughout the county were honored for their accomplishments over the last year. The 2017 4-H Awards Banquet was held at the Suwannee River Fair Pavilion on Thursday evening, August 17.

County Council President Kalin Siegel said “This evening was a celebration of all of the accomplishments of 4-H members this past year from all over the county.”

4-H members learned to plant a garden, cook and prepare their animals for the fair just to name a few of their activities.

Dr. Bill Martin was honored as this year’s Friend to 4-H. This award goes to a special individual in the community that is a passionate supporter of the 4-H program. Dr. Martin is a huge supporter of the youth at the Suwannee River Fair and the youth of the area.

The leaders of the county’s 22 4-H Clubs were recognized as well as the Cloverbuds.

Year pins were given to 4-H members who had completed their first year through year 13. These pins are given yearly for each odd year completed. Awards were given to those who completed their record books. Project awards were given for Cloverbud Poultry, Cloverbud Rabbit, Cloverbud All About Insects, Beef-Heifer, Beef-Steer, Exploring the Treasures of 4-H, Inside the Box, Entering Electronics, Teen Talk, Discovering Choice, Shooting Sports, Meat Goat, Horse, Dairy Cow and Growing with others. Poultry, Dog, Rabbit, Exploring Farm Animals, Secretary Record Book, Swine, and Garden Projects.

The 4-H Vegetable Garden awards are always a serious event between 4-Hers. Garden Team winners were: first place Alaina and Aubrie Blair; second place Trent Steedley and Raya Timmons, and third place Jonathan and Joshua Green. Individual Garden winners were: first place Samantha Barron; second place Laina Teague and third place Emily Pedersen. The Garden Cloverbuds were Joyce Teague, Lane Hart and Linden Teague.

4-H Achievement Standards awards went to Cloverbud Aubrie Blair, Junior winner Dexton Coleman with a gold award. Intermediate winners were Alaina Blair bronze award, Dalton Coleman gold award, Jonathan Fussell silver award and Adli Elliott emerald award. The senior winners were Kalin Siegel emerald award, and Hannah Turner silver award.

Leader Leslie Faison recognized those who attended 4-H Congress. Those attending were Hannah Turner, Nicholas Messina, Troy Johnson, Kalin Siegel and Joshua Green.

Hannah Turner, Kyndal Bussard and Sydney Groom attended 4-H Legislature in Tallahassee.

The big event at the awards banquet each year is the 4-Hers of the year award. This years winners were Junior Braley Hines, Intermediate winner Emily Pedersen and Senior Kalin Siegel.

New awards were added this year that represent the 4-H pledge. Head award went to Jonathan Fussell, Hands award given to Joshua Green, Heart award was awarded to Alaura Brown and Health award was given to Hannah Turner.

All in all the evening was a big success for local 4-Hers according to our County 4-H Agent Jessica Cooper. Cooper is very pleased with the participation of local 4-H members over the past year. She encourages the county’s youth to get involved with a local 4-H Club. For more information about 4-H, contact Jessica Cooper at 463-3174 or visit the Gilchrist County Extension Office at 125 East Wade Street in Trenton.