One suspect Charged in Home invasion near Rolling Oaks

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office provided the following update.

At 12:04 a.m., on August 22, 2017, an 89-year old homeowner responded to a knock at the door of his residence in the South East section of Gilchrist County near the Rolling Oaks Subdivision. A suspect forced his way into the home, threatening the homeowner and demanding money. During the course of the robbery, the suspect armed himself. The homeowner, who was in fear for his life, was able to arm himself, and discharged his firearm, hitting and critically injuring the suspect.

The homeowner left his residence and was able to locate Sgt. Cody Wetherington with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office who was already on patrol in the area. At approximately 12:08 a.m., Sgt. Wetherington and other deputies arrived at the scene of the robbery and found the suspect still onsite with severe injuries. The suspect was identified as Spencer Gene Davis (WM, D.O.B. 05/12/65) of Chiefland, Florida. Davis remains in critical condition at a local hospital. Charges will be placed on Davis for Armed Home Invasion with a Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion Robbery, Grand Theft, and Theft of a Firearm. Also during the course of the investigation, a second suspect was developed.

On August 23, 2017, GCSO Sgt. Clint Anderson obtained an arrest warrant for Leonard Conrad Gulbronson Jr. (W/M D.O.B. 04/18/1968). The warrant was issued by Gilchrist County Judge, Sheree H. Lancaster and executed by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at Gulbronson’s residence located at 11431 N.W. 94 Terrace Chiefland, Florida (Levy County, Florida). Charges are as follows:Charge one was Conspiracy to commit Home Invasion Robbery, bond was set at One Million Dollars. Charge two was Unarmed Home Invasion Robbery bond was set at One Million Dollars.

Also during the course of the investigation, other property crimes in multiple jurisdictions in North Florida were or will be solved.