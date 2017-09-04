Peanut harvest underway in Gilchrist

Share !



Last week the peanut harvest began in Gilchrist County. Some 12,000 acres of peanuts have been planted in the county according to the Farm Service Agency in Trenton. Levy County has approximately 19,500 acres of peanuts and Dixie County has 4,500 acres planted.

Bill Rees of North Florida Peanut, Inc. said on Monday that the harvest season has just started and it was a little early to tell about this year’s crop quality. According to Rees it will be a couple more weeks before they have a real idea how good this crop will be. So far Rees said it looks about average. Harvest usually lasts until about the second week in October. Rees pointed out that recent rains had affected the grass seed and peanut harvesting. He suggested that a little less rain would be helpful during the harvest season.

According to Florida Farm Bureau, Florida is ranked second in peanut production. The annual production value of peanuts in Florida exceeds $108 million.