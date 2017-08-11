School District holds Welcome Back event

Share !



Gilchrist County teachers and school staff members are revved up and ready to go. Some 380 Gilchrist County School District employees came together on Wednesday, August 3 to celebrate the beginning of the school year.

The morning began with a breakfast of Krispy Kreme donuts, fruit, bottled water and coffee sponsored by Florida Credit Union at the Bell High Gym. GCSD teachers and staff enjoyed visiting with friends after the summer break. They also had a chance to tour the vendors about the services they provide before the official program got underway.

The 2017 Welcome Back program theme was “I Love My Job” staff enjoyed a slide show as well as A drawing throughout the program which featured some $6000 worth of cash and prizes. Superintendent Rankin welcomed everyone back after summer vacation and State Representative Chuck Clemons spoke to the staff.

Karen Welch the 2016-2017 Teacher of the Years and Sandy Johnson the 2016-2017 District Employee of the Year were recognized. The Gilchrist County School Board attended the event and took part in the program. Those gathered heard from Bobby Schultz, Gilchrist County Sheriff, saw a inspirational slide show about teachers who love their jobs, heard from Gilchrist Educators United and played a game with Leigh Hartzog and much more.

Lunch was hosted by the Education Foundation of Gilchrist County. Akins Bar B Q in Bell catered and the meal was funded by Sabal Trails Transmission.

Gilchrist County School District is an “A” District with approximately 2700 students. All District schools are currently filled, so no new out of county students are being admitted. Except for children of employees who work for the district and live out of county. Currently Gilchrist County School District is ranked third in the state. Students first day of school will be Thursday, August 10.