Schools have newly refinished Gym Floors

By Matthew Harrell

Gilchrist County’s volleyball and basketball teams will have a new look this season and it will not be the uniforms.

The floors of the gyms at both Bell and Trenton were redesigned and are ready to be used for the 2017-18 athletic and academic year.

The paint on the floors was becoming discolored, so Superintendent Robert Rankin said it was time to make a change.

“Outside people see our gyms and auditoriums and we’ve had some success in volleyball and basketball, so it was time to get this done,” Superintendent Rankin said.

It is the same wood that was already down, but sanded and repainted.

Both floors will have darker wood inside the three-point line with the wood inside the lane matching the lighter wood outside the arc. Both floors will also have two volleyball courts and two 84-foot courts that run perpendicular to the main court. The total cost of the project $34,900.