Sexual Predator Notice from Gilchrist County Sheriff

On August 7th, 2017, The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following public notification.

Public Notification Under State Law 775.21(7) there is a Sexual Predator Residing in Gilchrist County.

John Wayne Hudson, date of birth: 05/03/1968, White Male, Height 6’00”, Weight 195 lbs., Brown Hair, Blue Eyes.

Hudson lives at 8979 SW 82ND Terrace, Trenton, Florida 32693, Gilchrist County, (this address is in the Wilcox area.)

John Wayne Hudson was convicted of Sexual Battery/Weapon with force. F.S. 794.011(3)

Florida law, Sexual Predator/Offender Registration and Notification came into effect October 1, 1997 and allows this information to be publicized to notify the public that these offenders have been released back into society.

Internet access to get information on these offenders is through the website at www.FDLE.STATE.FL.US or by calling 1-888-357-7332.

Information was submitted by Gilchrist County Sheriff Robert D. Schultz III.