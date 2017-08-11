Stars & Stripes Candle Co. and Suwannee Cottage open in Bell

Share !



A grand opening was held on Saturday, August 5 for Stars and Stripes Candle Co. and Suwannee Cottage Home and Garden. Both business are located inside Sweet Magnolia Salon in Bell.

Megan Slayton, owner of Stars & Stripes Candle Co., first became interested in candle making when her husband was in the military. She said really enjoys hand creating scented crafts of all types.

She has a large assortment of most anything to do with scents. Candle warmers, lotion and bath bombs just to name a few. She makes most of the inventory herself. She also makes custom warmers and gift basket and boxes for those looking for a special gift.

Beth Fowler has a furniture and home decor store called Suwannee Cottage Home and Garden. Beth finds great furniture and refinishes it for her loyal customers. Furniture refinishing has been a hobby for many years and now she has decided to turn it into a business.

You can find home decor items, both vintage and new, in her shop. She also has a cute little gift shop filled with jewelry and other interesting items. Bulldog and Tiger fans will be delighted with her sparkly purple or orange paw jewelry as well as her entire selection of items.

Between the two new shops, county residents should be able to find most any type gift on their list. Both ladies were excited about ladies nights which they plan to hold every third Thursday of the month from 6-8. They plan to showcase local talent and just have a social time for local ladies.

Both shops are located at 3280 Powers Avenue in Bell.