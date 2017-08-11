State Representative Chuck Clemons Announces Trenton Office Hours

Share !



State Representative Chuck Clemons (R-Newberry) has announced that his staff will hold office hours in Trenton on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to assist constituents with state agency concerns and to gather public input on legislative issues. The office is located at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL, 32643. Appointments are welcome, but not necessary.

“Public service begins with serving the public, and meeting with constituents is vitally important in helping me best represent the interest of the citizens of District 21,” said Representative Clemons. “This is a great opportunity for residents to speak with my staff, participate in state government and share their concerns and suggestions.

Representative Clemons was elected in 2016 to the Florida House of Representatives, District 21, serving Dixie, Gilchrist, and part of Alachua County. During the 2017 Legislative Session, he served on five committees: Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee, Agriculture and Property Rights Subcommittee, Insurance and Banking Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education Subcommittee, and Public Integrity & Ethics Committee.

Concerns may also be addressed by calling (352) 313-6542 or emailing the staff at Robin.Steele@myfloridahouse.gov or Ellen.Boukari@myfloridahouse.gov.