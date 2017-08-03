Suwannee River Friends of the NRA hold annual Banquet in Trenton

Share !



The 16th Annual Suwannee River Friends of the NRA Banquet was a big success on Thursday, July 27 at Trenton Elementary School.

Over 300 supporters attended this annual event and enjoyed a steak dinner while raising funds to support the National Rifle Association. The event kicked off with a social time from 5:30 to 6:30, during this time the supporters had a chance to view the many items to be auctioned off later in the event and visit with their friends. The dinner and the program followed the social time. Bret Eldridge, the NRA Representative, and Patty Galyean, the Suwannee River Friends of the NRA Committee Chairperson over saw the event.

Funds raised at this year’s banquet as in the past, are contributed to the Friends of NRA Foundation, which each year benefits worthy groups such as 4-H shooting programs, JROTC shooting teams, Sheriff and Police Explorer shooting teams, The Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program for young children and many other educational and safety programs, also benefit through grant applications.

Those attending the event participated in various games and raffles that raised additional funds during the evening. The guests also bid on various items provided by the NRA. Bill Elrod of Elrod’s Auctions in Penney Farms, Florida was the auctioneer for the event.