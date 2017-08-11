Trenton FFA Chapter members headed for Nationals in October

Share !



Trenton FFA will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in October. Tyler Herrington was announced as a National Silver Proficiency winner for his Agricultural Sales SAE program. At the Florida FFA State Convention in June Tyler was named the state winner and his application was forwarded to National FFA. Tyler’s SAE is based on his business JTC Beef which he operates with FFA members Justus and Carson Jones.

Lauren Roberts was named a national finalist in the Environmental and Natural Resources category of the National Agriscience fair with her research project entitled “Determining Effective, Nonlethal Repellents for Honey Bees (Apis Mellifera)”. She will display her project and compete at the National FFA Convention in October.

The Trenton Sr. FFA chapter was named a National 3 Star chapter for their activities in the school and community last school year. The chapter will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana which will be held October 25-28.