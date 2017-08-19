Trenton to hire Matthew E. Rexroat as first Public Safety Director

Share !



The Trenton City Commission voted unanimously to have City Manager Lyle Wilkerson move forward with all of the proceeding, involving background checks and former employment reviews to hire Matthew E. Rexroat as the first Public Safety Director for the City of Trenton. Commissioner Lee Deen made the motion and Commissioner Marcia Hellams agreed with a second to the action that was unanimously agreed upon by all four elected officials. Commissioner Cloud Haley was absent from this meeting.

Matt Rexroat is no stranger to the folks in the Trenton community and the residents of Gilchrist County and the Tri-County area. He has been employed with both Levy and Dixie County Emergency Medical Services as he worked and attended school to earn his Fire Service I and II certification as well as his paramedic certification. He is currently a Sergeant with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and resides just outside of Trenton.

Mr. Rexroat was asked to address the Commission and give an update on his feelings for becoming the Public Safety Director in the City of Trenton. “I have spoken with Sheriff Bobby Schultz and Chief James Campbell about further improving the working relationships with the City of Trenton if I am hired to serve in this position. They both assured me that they would continue to support the City of Trenton and improve our communications to provide better service to the Trenton community,” Rexroat explained. Mayor Glen Thigpen asked the only certified applicant in both fire rescue and law enforcement if he would work for the City of Trenton for the $49,000 annual salary. Mr. Rexroat explained that yes he would.

The details of the position involving which type of calls the new director will answer is still being determined, but Matt told the board that his priority will be providing service in the City of Trenton. The Trenton Police Department is not closed, but is being reorganized to better serve the needs of the residents and businesses in the City of Trenton.

The City Commission has tentatively set the August 28, 2017 meeting to hire and swear in the new Public Safety Director. The public is invited to attend.