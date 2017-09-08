Ameris Bank in Trenton robbed

Share !



Bank robbed on Friday

The calm lobby of Ameris Bank was disrupted by two armed robbers on Friday afternoon, September 1st just before closing time, at approximately 4:50 p.m. Employees at the Trenton branch of Ameris Bank reported that their bank and customers had been robbed by two suspects. Both suspects were armed with what appeared to be hand guns. The robbers were described as being black males with one of the suspects described as being light skinned and approximately 5’10 - 6’00 ft. The suspect was wearing camo, long pants, and a dark colored “hoodie” with an orange and blue ball cap. The other suspect was described as possibly having a short beard wearing black clothing and wearing a black, “Nike” ball cap. Both suspects were wearing black shoes.

The suspects were seen walking across SR 26 from the North Eastern section of Trenton to the bank before the robbery occurred and were seen running back across SR 26 toward the same direction which was Southeast Fifth Street. It was reported that the suspects ran through the parking lot of Wesley Roberts CPA.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “The employees at the bank and customers handled the robbery the right way and we are grateful no one was hurt.”

It was reported that one of the suspects in this case seemed to fit the description of a bank robber who robbed the TD Bank in Starke on Wednesday, August 30 at 12:55 p.m.

A gold or light colored compact car was seen leaving the area after the bank robbery in Trenton. Anyone who saw anything suspicious (anyone walking or any vehicles) near or around this area are asked to contact Trenton Public Safety Chief Matthew Rexroat at 463-4010 or GCSO Sgt. Keagon Weatherford at 463-3410. The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are assisting in the investigation.