Beach and Douglas Receive Florida Farm Bureau Scholarship

Heather Beach and Jarrett Douglas of Gilchrist County have each been awarded a college scholarship of $1,000 under a program initiated by Florida Farm Bureau Federation.

Funding for the scholarships has been derived from a 1998 Tobacco Settlement between state attorneys general and five major tobacco companies concerning the marketing of tobacco products. Thanks to Gov. Rick Scott and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, a small portion of the remaining settlement money available for Florida has been earmarked for the program.

Current Florida flue-cured tobacco growers, former flue-cured tobacco growers and descendants of flue-cured tobacco growers are eligible to apply. Applicants are evaluated for classroom achievement, leadership skills and potential career success. The Tobacco Scholarship Program provides individual awards of up to $2,000.

“Tobacco production has a proud history in our state and we are using these settlement funds to give back to our communities,” Florida Farm Bureau President John Hoblick said. “We are delighted to offer scholarship support to qualified young people. We look for their future contributions to our state’s economy and its quality of life.”

For more information about Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s Tobacco Scholarship Program, send an email to scholarships@ffbf.org.