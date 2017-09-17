Bell defeats Franklin County in defensive battle

Share !



The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2008 after defeating Franklin County 8-0 in a game that was moved to Thursday because of Hurricane Irma.

The Bulldogs’ defense played well, shutting out the Seahawks and even scoring by forcing a safety.

“Our defense played great, forcing turnovers,” Head Coach Joey Whittington said. “Offense was sloppy, which is a credit to them playing us tough.”

“We were able to get a tough win on the road, which was the main goal of the trip,” Whittington said.

Bell had 211 total yards on offense, but turned the ball over four times.

John Weston Powers ran the ball 20 times for 128 yards and scored the lone touchdown. Zach Simpson had 24 carries for 80 yards.

Defensively, Bell held the Seahawks to 50 total yards; 34 on the ground and 16 through the air.

Sammy Loveday had eight tackles, one for a loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Terek Liles had seven tackles, two for a loss, one sack, and four quarterback hurries.

Luke Taylor had five tackles, three for a loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The win gives the Bulldogs a 3-0 start for the first time since 2008 when Bell went 10-1.

This week, the Bulldogs host Hawthorne. The Hornets enter the game with a 2-0 record after defeating P.K. Yonge 46-20.