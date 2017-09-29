Bell to have three council seats open for Dec. 5 election

Share !



The Town of Bell will hold a municipal election on Tuesday, December 5 as three seats: Group 1, 2, and 5 will be open for election.

The Group 1 seat is a two-year term that is currently held by Chris Sandlin. The Group 2 seat is a two-year term that is currently held by Michael Moore. The Group 5 seat is a two-year term that is currently held by Gary Blankenship.

This upcoming election will be held in the Bell Community Center at 1180 NE Main Street and the polling place will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. A run-off election will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Residents of the Town of Bell seeking these positions must be registered voters. The qualifying for this election will begin on Monday, October 30 through Friday, November 3, 2017 between the hours of 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections office in the Gilchrist County Courthouse.