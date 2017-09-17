Bell Volleyball Team standing with their hurricane donation box

Share !



Bell Varsity Volleyball Players shown from left, Ashlee Thomas, Madison Sapp, Tatum Duthu, Taylor Thompkins, Taria Liles and Jenith Hodge. The team collected items and donations for hurricane relief. On Thursday, September 7th, Bell High School hosted Layfayette High School in a District Volleyball match up. Admission was free for all fans, in lieu of admission, fans were asked to donate school items, to benefit those affected by the hurricane. The team would like to thank all those who supported their hurricane relief effort.