Bulldogs come up short at Lafayette

By Matthew Harrell

The Bulldogs had thier opportunities in Mayo on Friday night, but their upset bid came up short against the undefeated Hornets in a 14-12 loss.

Bell opened the game up almost as well as possible, taking the ball the length of the field and scoring on John Weston Powers touchdown run. But the PAT was no good, which would prove costly later, and the score was 6-0.

Bell forced a three and out on the Hornets’ first possession, then drove down the field again, but the drive stalled out inside the Lafayette 15-yard line.

The Hornets’ next possession ended in a three and out and, again, Bell moved the ball down the field, but stalled at the Lafayette 30 where Johnathon Walls was picked off on fourth down.

On the Hornets’ next possession, Bell would have forced another three and out. Instead, a late hit out of bounds gave Lafayette its first first down of the game and the Hornets took adavantage by putting the ball in the end zone and converting the PAT to take a 7-6 lead, which would be the score when the half ended.

The Hornets scored on their first drive of the second half, extending their lead to 14-6.

Bell would answer with a touchdown, but the two-point conversion that would have tied the game was no good and the Hornets held a 14-12 lead.

The Hornets fumbled on their next possession, but Walls was picked off again, although this one required some luck as Lafayette’s Tre’vontae Clark batted a ball down and, as he fell to the ground, the ball landed on his chest and he was able to secure possession for the interception.

The Hornets then gashed Bell up the middle for what should have been a big gain, but the Hornets fumbled for the third time in the game and the Bulldogs took over with another chance to take the lead.

Bell would be forced to punt, but the offense would get another chance after Sammy Loveday recovered a Hornet fumble at the Lafayette 30.

But again, Bell would turn the ball over on downs and Lafayette would run out the clock to hand the Bulldogs a 14-12 loss.

The Bulldogs held the Hornets to 209 yards of offense and forced four turnovers, but were held to 270 yards of offense and turned the ball over twice on interceptions.

The loss drops Bell to 3-2 on the season.

This week, Bell travels to Gainesville for their game against P.K. Yonge. The Blue Wave is 0-4 on the season after a 42-0 loss to Seven Rivers last week.