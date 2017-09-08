Bulldogs defeat Eagle’s View in lightning-shortened game

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

Bell’s game against Eagle’s View Academy on Friday night was called with 1:56 left in the third quarter wth Bell holding a 21-6 lead, giving Bell its second win of the season.

The Bulldogs ran the ball 44 times for 230 yards in the win.

Eagle’s View received the opening kickoff and punted after three plays.

Bell scored on its opening possession with a 28-yard touchdown run by Zach Simpson. The extra point was no good, keeping the score at 6-0.

After Eagle’s View turned the ball over on downs, Bell found the end zone again, this time on a John Weston Powers touchdown run. A successful two-point conversion made it a 14-0 game early in the second quarter.

After another punt, Bell fumbled deep in Eagle’s View territory. The Warriors responded with a 95-yard touchdown to cut Bell’s lead to 14-6.

Bell answered late in the first half when Simpson rushed for his second score of the night to give Bell a 21-6 lead.

On Bell’s first possession of the second half, the Bulldogs had a third down and one yard to go in Eagle’s View territory, but fumbled, forcing a fourth and seven, on which the Bulldogs failed to convert, giving Eagle’s View the ball at their own 40-yard line.

Eagle’s View failed to take advantage of the stop and punted.

After returning the punt to the Eagle’s View 41, Bell turned the ball over on downs again.

Eagle’s View took over on their own 31, but the game would be called before Eagle’s View had a chance to finish the drive, giving Bell a 21-6 win.

The Bulldogs had 230 yards of offense in the win with all of those yards coming on the ground.

Bell attempted two passes with no completions.

Zach Simpson led the Bulldogs on offense, carrying the ball 17 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. John Weston Powers added 80 yards and a score on 16 carries.

Nicholas Walls and Terek Liles each had six tackles to lead the Bulldogs defensively.

The win moves the Bulldogs to 2-0 for the first time since 2013, when the Bulldogs went 8-3 and reached the playoffs for the first time.

This week, Bell travels to Eastpoint to take on Franklin County on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Seahawks enter the game with an 0-2 record and coming off of a 20-0 loss to North Bay Haven Academy.