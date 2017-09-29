Bulldogs pick up two district wins, finish third in LBI Tournament

By Matthew Harell

Bell Volleyball went 6-1 last week, picking up two district wins before finishing third in the Lady Bulldog Invitational over the weekend.

The Bulldogs opened the week by sweeping Jefferson County in Monticello. Bell dominated the match, winning 25-6, 25-6, 25-7.

Bell hit .529 as a team in the match. Hailey Pope had seven kills and an .875 hitting percentage. Jill Morgan also had seven kills with a .778 hitting percentage.

Kylee Barry, Samantha Mathews, Alexis Weeks and Presley Paulling each had six service aces in the win.

Bell traveled to Bronson on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a two-sets-to-none lead before dropping the third set 25-16. But the Bulldogs held on, winning the third set 26-24 to take the win.

The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles despite hitting just .177 in the match.

Jill Morgan led the team with 16 kills on 41 attacks. Juliana Whiting added 10 kills on 14 attacks.

On Thursday, Bell hosted Madison County. The Bulldogs got their second district win of the season by sweeping Madison County 25-10, 25-11, 25-7. Jill Morgan had 12 kills on 20 attacks and Alexis Weeks had 10 kills on 20 attacks. The Bulldogs hit .316 as a team in the match.

On Friday and Saturday, Bell hosted the Lady Bulldog Invitational.

In their first game, Bell swept Chiefland 25-22, 25-22.

In just two sets, Jill Morgan tallied 11 kills and Kylee Barry had a double-double with 24 assists and 14 digs. Makensie Parrott had 24 digs.

Saturday morning, Bell fell to Williston 2-1.

After handling the Red Devils in the opening set, 25-10, Williston came back with 25-18 and 16-14 wins in the final two sets to end the Bulldogs’ winning streak at nine games.

The loss came despite Bell hitting .439 in the match and holding Williston to a .157 hitting percentage.

Immediately after the loss, Bell took on Crescent City. The Raiders are atop District 6-1A and could be a regional tournament opponent for the Bulldogs. Bell took a 2-1 win, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13, to clinch the no. two spot in the East pool. Jill Morgan had 16 kills. Kylee Barry had a double-double with 29 assists and 14 digs. Makensie Parrott had 19 digs.

In the third-place game, Bell was paired with Lafayette.

The Bulldogs picked up their second win over the Hornets this season, although it does not count as a district win.

Bell won the match 25-17, 22-25, 15-13, giving the Bulldogs a third-place finish in the tournament.

Alexis Weeks led the team with 13 kills. Jill Morgan had 10.

Freshman Maddy Sapp led the team with four blocks in the match.

Bell has two district games this week, hosting Jefferson County on Tuesday and Hamilton County on Thursday.

Bell’s matches against Columbia and Chiefland, which were postponed due to Hurricane Irma, have been rescheduled.

Bell will now travel to Chiefland on Friday, Oct. 6. Middle school and JV will both play at 4 p.m., with middle school playing in Chiefland’s middle school gym and JV playing in the high school gym. Varsity will play at 5 p.m.

Bell’s home match against Columbia will now be played on Monday, Oct. 9 with only the varsity playing at 5:30 p.m.

Bell’s road match against Columbia on Thursday, Oct. 5 will now be played at Florida Gateway College.

Monday, Oct. 2 will be the Bulldogs’ Dig Pink match. There will be a cake auction and all the money from that will go to local families affected by cancer.